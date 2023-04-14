Millie Bobby Brown Flashed Her Engagement Ring & She Revealed It In The Strangest Way
“The ring flash at the end.” 💍
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably already heard that Millie Bobby Brown recently got engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bonjiovi, and now she's giving the world a glimpse of her engagement ring.
The Stranger Things actress gave her fans a sneak peek of her sparkly ring in her most recent Instagram post, and people quickly flooded the comments section to fawn over the massive rock.
Brown chose the oddest way to flash her ring and it was in the middle of her promoting her newest venture, a coffee line called Florence by Mills Coffee.
“Florence by Mills Coffee has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember,” Brown shares in her video.
Right at the end of the video, Brown kisses the camera goodbye and that’s when she gives her viewers a good look at her engagement ring.
Although a lot of people in the comment section were interested in the actual coffee line, many others were more taken by the huge rock on her finger.
One person commented, “The ring flash at the end.”
“NGL[not gonna lie], I really just wanted a ring sighting… was not disappointed,” wrote another commenter.
Another person wrote, “No bae you got engaged I don’t wanna hear about no coffee.”
The 19-year-old actress has caused quite a stir since announcing her engagement to the 20-year-old Bonjiovi on her Instagram on Tuesday.
People have had a lot to say about the couple's young age, and some have even insinuated that they are too young.
The couple has been together for approximately two-and-a-half years before getting engaged and despite the opposition of the world, seem very smitten by each other.