Toronto Is Getting A Giant 'Stranger Things' Experience & You'll Be Taken To The Upside Down
You can meet Vecna and order a sundae from Scoops Ahoy.
Toronto is going to be looking a little more like Hawkins this spring with the arrival of a giant Stranger Thingsexperience. The event will transport you right into the hit show and you can explore all sorts of themed sets including the Upside Down.
Stranger Things: The Experience is an immersive new attraction from Netflix and Fever that will be opening at Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal in Toronto on March 31, 2023. This will be the first time the event has opened in Canada.
According to a press release, the experience invites guests "into a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and '80s nostalgia in an atmospheric celebration of the Stranger Thingsuniverse." You can enjoy photo ops, themed food, and more.
The guided adventure lets you explore "the darker side of Hawkins" and visit areas like Hawkins National Lab and the Upside Down alongside characters from the show.
The brand new storyline that takes place in a parallel universe where you'll have to uncover secret powers in order to save the town.
Once you've escaped from the Upside Down, you can meet real-life characters from the Stranger Things world, indulge in a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, bite into a pie from Surfer Boy Pizza, and try to beat MADMAX’s high score.
You'll even be able to sip a cocktail at the "first ever Stranger Things-themed bar" and come face-to-face with Vecna.
The Upside Down is full of darkness, so visitors under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under five will not be admitted.
Tickets will go on sale on February 21 and you can sign up for the waitlist on the website. Get ready for a totally tubular adventure (and maybe bring some headphones, just in case).
Stranger Things: The Experience
Price: $49+ per person
When: Opening March 31, 2023
Address: Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal at 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip into the world of Stranger Things at this immersive new experience.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.