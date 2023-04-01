Toronto's 'Stranger Things' Experience Is Just Like Being In The Show & Here's A First Look
You'll get to visit the Upside Down.
Get ready to be taken to the Upside Down. Toronto's Stranger Thingsexperience has just opened and you'll actually feel like you're in the show.
Stranger Things: The Experience is an immersive attraction by Netflix and Fever that officially launched in Toronto on March 31, 2023. The experience has transformed Cinespace Marine Terminal Studio into Hawkins and you can enjoy all sorts of sets and characters from the series.
The First 'Stranger Things: The Experience' Is Now Open In Canada #shortswww.youtube.com
The adventure begins at Hawkins National Laboratory where you'll be sorted into groups. As you travel through the lab, things start to get eerie, and soon you'll find yourself entangled in an elaborate escape plan. This part of the experience is top-secret and no photos are allowed, so you'll have to see it for yourself.
Stranger Things: The Experience. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Live actors and realistic animations will transport you deeper into the story and you'll have to use your powers to ward off evil. You'll even get to travel the the Upside Down where all sorts of horrors await.
The Upside Bar.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Once you've successfully travelled back to reality, you'll find yourself in an '80s-themed, interactive area called Mix-Tape. This part of the attraction features several food areas as well as an arcade and photo ops.
Madeline at Scoops Ahoy.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can grab some ice cream at Scoops Ahoy, indulge in pizza from the Surfer Boy van, and sip a themed cocktail from The Upside Bar.
Surfer Boy Pizza.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
There's a replica of the Byer's living room complete with flashing lights as well as a life-sized Vecna that you can snap some photos with.
The Byer's living room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other highlights include Stranger Things merchandise, an '80s-themed photo booth, and more.
Vecna.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're a fan of the show you'll definitely want to check this "totally tubular" experience out. Tickets are available online.
Stranger Things: The Experience
Madeline at Stranger Things: The Experience.
Price: $49+ per person
When: Opening March 31, 2023
Address: Cinespace Studios Marine Terminal at 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This immersive experience whisks you away to Hawkins and is filled with interactive moments.
