Netflix Just Opened An Office In Toronto & So Many Famous People Turned Up (PHOTOS)
So many A-list celebs are in town! 👀
Netflix Canada celebrated the grand opening of its first official office in the country on Tuesday, and it looks like it was definitely a night to remember.
The star-studded affair was held in Toronto, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among the many high-profile guests in attendance.
The guest list was a who's who of Canadian and international stars, including Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, Suits star Patrick J. Adams, Schitt's Creek's Sarah Chalke, and Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
After establishing a strong presence in the Canadian entertainment industry for several years, this office will act as Netflix's official Canadian headquarters and first local base in the country.
Actors in attendance included Jay Baruchel, Eric McCormack, Anna Cathcart, Connor Jessup, Robbie Amell, and many others.
Patrick J. Adams, Jason Priestly, Elisha Cuthbert and Jay Baruchel. Right: Sarah Chalke and Elisha Cuthbert. Courtesy of George Pimentel | Netflix
More stars on the list included Rebecca Ablack, Raymond Ablack, Jean Yoon, Sarah Gadon, Kiana Madeira and Louis Morissette.
Rebecca Ablack and Raymond Ablack. Right: PM Trudeau with Stephan James and Shamier Anderson.Courtesy of George Pimentel | Netflix
"As we grow our business and presence all across Canada, we're excited that Toronto will be our first local office," Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, said in a release last year.
"We're looking forward to opening our doors and building on the great work we've started with our creative partners to bring more Canadian artists and stories to the world."
Noah Schnapp, Netflix Canada CEO Ted Sarandos and Nina Dobrev. Right: Robbie Amell. Courtesy of George Pimentel | Netflix
With the Netflix inauguration party drawing so many celebrities to Toronto, there's no doubt that the city will remain a hot spot for star sightings in the coming weeks.
So, keep your eyes open and your cameras ready, and who knows, you might just run into your favourite celebrity while out and about in the city.