Toronto's New Illuminarium Experience Will Feel Like Stepping Into A Virtual Reality (PHOTOS)
There will be boozy events with drinks served by robots!
Something magical is coming to Toronto this summer and it will whisk you away to totally surreal worlds. Illuminarium is a new sensory experience that will have you feeling like you've stepped inside a film.
The tech-driven entertainment attraction will make its Canadian debut in the Distillery District on August 25, 2023. It will completely transform the 13,500 square-foot former Fermenting Cellar into a surreal realm of immersive spectacles.
The attraction, in collaboration with Toronto-based Secret Location, uses cutting-edge technologies to appeal to all your senses, allowing you see, hear, feel, and even smell the immersive world around you.
Illuminarium and Secret Location will first open with two captivating experiences along with 19+ After Dark events during weekend evenings.
"We’re so excited to join together to bring Illuminarium to Toronto," Ryan Andal, President and Founder of Secret Location said in a press release.
"Illuminarium's platform gives us the ability to uniquely combine techniques used in traditional motion picture production and virtual reality to make you feel like you are actually there."
The attraction will boast a variety of technology including the "world’s most advanced RGB pure laser projection," sensors, scent machines, a digital sounds space and programming using the newest video game engines that will make you feel like you've stepped into a game or film. It's like experiencing a "Virtual Reality, without the glasses."
The first two shows opening at the entertainment complex are SPACE: A JOURNEY TO THE MOON & BEYOND and WAKING WONDERLAND.
The space experience whisks you away on an adventure across the galaxy and you'll be able to "kick up dust on the moon" and explore an asteroid belt. The Wonderland event is inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and takes you right down the rabbit hole into a fantastical dreamland.
An adults-only immersive nightlife and hospitality experience called SPACE AFTER DARK will open in September and feature ever-changing fantastical dreamscapes, DJs, and boozy drinks served by robots.
Other experiences coming to Illuminarium include a Prehistoric World Dinosaur Experience, a WILD Safari Experience, and more.
You can join the waitlist for the attraction online and keep an eye out for ticket sales on the website.
Price: To be announced
When: Opening August 25, 2023
Address: 28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into another world at this immersive experience coming to Toronto.
