Toronto's 'Jurassic World' Experience Brings Dinosaurs To Life & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
You'll feel like you're in the movies! 🦖
Are you looking for an immersive dinosaur experience that makes you feel like you're actually standing next to a T-rex? Well, then, you should check out Jurassic World: The Exhibition.
Located at 199 Rathburn Road West in Mississauga, the Jurassic World: The Exhibition is an interactive experience that allows guests to walk through several different dinosaur enclosures and exhibits.
'Jurassic World: The Exhibition' Has Realistic, Life-Size Dinosaurs #shortsyoutube.com
The first stage of the experience is a ferry ride to Isla Nublar, which, if you're unfamiliar with the franchise, is the name of the island from the Jurassic Park movies.
You know, the place where all those throwaway characters get eaten. Not to worry, though. They've worked out all the kinks this time, or have they?
The Isla Nublar ferryPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
After landing on the island, a guide will lead you through the ferry doors to the iconic Jurassic Park gate, where a friendly-looking brachiosaurus awaits.
The Jurassic World gatePatrick John Gilson | Narcity
I immediately found myself gazing up in awe at the mechanical wonder like a giddy 12-year-old, eager to see what else was in store.
The brachiosaurusPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
The next dinosaur I ran into was a pachycephalosaurus, which quickly lured me in thanks to its hyper-realistic eyes. Seriously, I've seen plenty of mechanical creatures, but the ones at Jurassic World really do seem like they are staring back at you.
The pachycephalosaurusPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
The guide then led me into the incubation area, where dino eggs were being kept warm, and poop was being stored for some reason. Staff also brought in an adorable baby hadrosaur for us to interact us, which was definitely a highlight.
Baby dinos being incubatedPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
I was prohibited from taking photos in the following area, but you won't be disappointed if velociraptors are your favourite dinosaurs.
A Raptor posterPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
At the next station, I was encouraged to do some archeological digging.
Staff provided me with some brushing tools, and after a few moments of sifting through the box of fake dirt, I stumbled upon my first fossil, a footprint!
Fossil dig station Patrick John Gilson | Narcity
Afterwards, I watched the Indominus Rex, a fictional splice between a T-rex and a velociraptor, chow down on it's lunch, which was all kinds of creepy.
The Indominus RexPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
Now let me ask you something, would it really be a Jurassic World experience without something going wrong? Probably not, which is why I was stoked when the emergency alarms started ringing and my guides, in a panic, hurried me to a locked gate.
A genuinely massive and menacing T-rex then appeared and hovered over our group of seemingly doomed parkgoers, which was hands down the coolest part of the whole experience.
The T-rexPatrick John Gilson | Narcity
Parting thoughts? Go see Jurassic World: The Exhibition if you love dinosaurs, or if you have kids that are obsessed with them, you won't be disappointed.
Jurassic World: The Exhibition
Price: $31.99 per person
When: Starting on April 21, 2023
Address: 199 Rathburn Road West, Mississauga
Why You Need To Go: It's your chance to travel back in time and hang out with dinosaurs
Accessibility: Wheelchairs and strollers are accessible