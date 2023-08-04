This Train Ride Near Toronto Takes You Past Breathtaking Scenery To A World Of Dinosaurs
Get ready to step back in time! 🦖
If you're looking for unique things to do near Toronto this summer, you can step aboard a retro train that'll take you to a world where dinosaurs roam.
The York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a "Dino Train Experience" that will take passengers through breathtaking landscapes and past life-size dinosaurs.
Located in Uxbridge, about 1 hour and 20 minutes from Toronto, the experience will have guests board the specially decorated Dino Train, a retro-style locomotive that will embark on a scenic journey along the heritage railway through the Oak Ridges Moraine, an area known for its forests, scenic rolling hills, meadows, river valleys and lakes.
Along the way, riders will encounter more than 40 huge moving and roaring dinosaurs around the property, including Brachiosauruses and, of course, Tyrannosaurus Rex, the king of the dinosaurs.
During the train ride, guides and paleontologists will be able to provide guests with fascinating facts about the prehistoric creatures.
There will also be an interactive exhibit and activities at the railway station that can be enjoyed before or after your train ride, including live demonstrations sure to impress both kids and adults alike.
Kids will enjoy the chance to "become paleontologists for a day," with the opportunity to dig for fossils, make dino-themed arts and crafts and get their faces painted.
The railway will also have an amusement area filled with water attractions and more than 12 activities for guests to enjoy, multiple food trucks on site where you can grab a bite and dino-themed snacks and refreshments like a T.Rex Sour Ice Cream Cone and purple Ube Dino Waffles.
To kick the experience up a notch, visitors can also embark on a VIP Nighttime Dino Train Experience. Perfect for adults or teens, the two-hour experience starts at 6 p.m., allowing riders to walk through the railway's Jurassic grounds before embarking on a sunset Dino ride.
According to organizers, three or four bars will be set up offering "dino-infused" drinks and cocktails as well as mocktails. There will also be live entertainment, including fire dancers, and glow in the dark and light show activities, and a DJ bumping out tracks.
The Dino Train Experience starts August 26 and runs until September 3, 2023, with multiple train trips each day.
Tickets for the experience are available online now and start at $44.99 per adult and $34.99 per child, or $69.99 for the VIP experience.
The Dino Train Experience
The Dino Train Experience at York-Durham Heritage Railway.
Courtesy of York-Durham Heritage Railway.
Price: $44.99+ per adult
When: August 26 to September 3, 2023
Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to be transported to a land before time and walk among prehistoric giants at this experience near Toronto. You can see Jurassic giants, learn about dinosaurs and embark on a scenic train ride at the York-Durham Heritage Railway this summer.
Accessibility: Accessible seating available. See more about accessibility at YDHR.