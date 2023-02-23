A Massive 'Jurassic World' Experience Is Opening Near Toronto & It's Like Being In The Film
You can travel to Isla Nublar. 🦖
If you thought dinosaurs were a thing of the past, think again. A new exhibit is bringing some of these historic creatures back to life and you can see them with your own eyes.
Jurassic World: The Exhibition is opening in Mississauga on April 14, 2023. Based on the blockbuster film, the experience totally immerses you in a prehistoric world filled with life-sized dinosaurs.
You can "board the ferry to Isla Nublar" and stroll through the "world-famous Jurassic World gates." You'll feel like you're actually in the film as you wander beneath a Brachiosaurus and meet raptors. You'll even be faced with a giant Tyrannosaurus rex.
Visitors can also take a trip to The Creation Lab for another unique adventure.
Judging by the videos on the website and Instagram page, the dinosaurs actually move, so you'll feel even more immersed in this prehistoric world.
The attraction is coming to Square One Shopping Centre and tickets will be released on February 28 at 11 a.m. Admission costs $21.49 per adult but prices can change depending on when you visit.
You can join the waitlist for further updates and information on tickets.
The experience lasts about 45 minutes so you'll have lots of time to walk alongside the dinos.
This isn't the only exciting exhibition to look forward to. A Stranger Things experience experience is opening in Toronto as well as an attraction totally dedicated to The Office.
Get ready to step into Jurassic World at this larger-than-life dinosaur attraction and keep in mind, "if something chases you… run!"
Jurassic World: The Exhibition
Price: $21.49 per adult
When: Opening April 14, 2023
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into the Jurassic World movie at this massive attraction.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.