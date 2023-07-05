Toronto Is Getting A Boozy TikTok Museum & You Can Dive Into A Larger-Than-Life Ball Pit
It’s like being a kid again!
Want to feel like a kid again? Here's your chance.
Toronto is getting a new immersive experience that promises to be a vibrant wonderland with thrills and unique selfie opportunities — oh, and tons of balls.
The Museum of Balls is coming to Toronto this summer and it's an interactive attraction where you can play like you're a kid.
From September 21 to 24, 2023, you'll have the chance to feel young again at this event featuring a massive ball pit.
The ball pit at the Museum of Balls. Hidden Toronto | Handout
According to organizers, the museum is a one-of-a-kind "TikTok and Instagram selfie museum," offering themed selfie rooms in addition to the ball pit where guests can take photos or create TikTok videos.
And it certainly looks like it would make for some prime photo opportunities, with the glowing ball pit and huge glowing ball installations.
The event is being hosted by Hidden, the same organizers behind immersive events like Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Wizard's Den Pop-Up Bar and the Christmas event Tinseltown.
While the ball pit is the main attraction, there will also be a DJ bumping jams while you bounce, swim through balls, and explore.
There will be drinks offered on-site, including a selection of cocktails (with both classic and "innovative" mixes available) and beer.
The event is open to all ages, however, there will also be dedicated "family-friendly and kid-friendly sessions" available, according to organizers.
Tickets are $30 for a one-hour time slot. Your ticket gets you entry into the museum, access to the ball pit — which you can jump into and swim through as many times as you like — and access to the themed selfie rooms.
Get ready to unleash your inner child at this massive ball pit.
Museum of Balls
The Museum of Balls.
Hidden Toronto | Handout
Price: $30 per person
When: September 21 to 24, 2023
Address: Bloor St. E., Toronto, ON, exact location TBA
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like a kid again at this museum offering a massive ball pit, and work on your selfie game in one of their dedicated spaces.
