Toronto Is Getting A Magical Peter Pan-Inspired Bar & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks In Neverland
Second star to the right and straight on 'til morning! You can take a trip to Neverland with this magical experience coming to Toronto and all you'll need is faith, trust, and pixie dust.
The Neverland Experience Bar is an immersive event complete with boozy drinks and whimsical activities. It's opening on Queen Street East in Toronto from August 9 to 20, 2023.
The "one-of-a-kind immersive adventure" will transport you to a fantastical world where you can hop aboard the Jolly Roger, play pirates with the notorious Captain Hook, save Tinkerbell, and more.
The 90-minute theatrical experience includes two cocktails, a chance to meet Peter Pan and Captain Hook, tons of magical photos ops, and interactive activities.
Judging by the video and photos on the event page, you'll be able to step inside the Darlings' bedroom, wander amidst canopies of leaves and whimsical decor, and pose with pixie wings.
If you have a group of 10 or more, you can even book your own private session in Neverland.
Tickets are available online and cost $47 per person.
There are several other immersive experiences happening in the city. You can get lost in a land of dinosaurs at the Jurassic World Experience or step into your favourite TV show at The Office Experience.
If you're looking for more Disney magic, you can check out Disney Immersive which allows you to experience all your childhood films.
Take flight to this magical new bar coming to the city. Watch out for the ticking crocodile!
Neverland Experience Bar
Price: $47 per person
When: August 9 to 20, 2023
Address: Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll never want to grow up at this magical Peter Pan-themed experience.
