A TikToker Found Noah Schnapp In A Yearbook & His Quote Is A Salty 'Stranger Things' Ref
He quoted a fan!
It looks like Noah Schnapp learned more from Stranger Things fans than he did from his teachers in high school, according to a fan who claims to have gone to school with him.
An unidentified fan recently shared video of their high school yearbook on TikTok, and it clearly shows Schnapp in the book alongside his twin sister, Chloe.
The video, which has more than 500,000 views, shows what both Schnapps wrote for their senior year quotes — and one message is definitely saltier than the other.
"'To all the teachers that never taught me a thing,'" reads Noah Schnapp's quote. "Stranger Things S2 Episode 5, 35:08."
That timecode points to a quote from Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) in the show.
"Son of a b*tch," he says. "You're really no help at all, you know that?"
Schnapp doesn't attribute his quote to anyone, but it looks like he was referring to a fan who went viral by pulling the same move over four years ago in her own yearbook.
The TikToker's video also shows Chloe Schnapp's yearbook quote, which cites Walt Disney and then pays tribute to her family.
"If you can dream it, you can do it," the Disney quote reads.
"Mom, Dad, and Noah: thank you for supporting me every day and always believing in me," she adds in her note. "I would not have become the person I am today without you guys. I love you!"
The same TikToker shared screenshots showing that Schnapp added the video to his favorites. The user also posted another video showing the Schnapp twins in an older yearbook, just to prove that they're legit.
The Schnapps graduated from Scarsdale High School in New York state. Noah has since moved on to studying business at the University of Pennsylvania.
Schnapp, 18, recently came out as gay and has been getting plenty of love online after sharing the news on social media.
Netflix's Stranger Things series is expected to wrap up with a fifth and final season at some point in the near future.
Here's hoping they work in a few more yearbook-worthy quotes like this one!