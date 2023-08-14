Sam Smith Got Choked Up At Their Montreal Show & Shared So Much Love For The City & Toronto
"I’ve never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever."
Sam Smith is a Canada stan and we absolutely love that for them.
During their recent concerts in Toronto and Montreal, the British singer shared some kind words for each of the cities.
In a video they posted to their Instagram on Sunday, August 13, Smith can be seen fighting back tears as the crowd screamed for them.
"Oh my god," they said. "I was trying so hard not to cry, oh my... thank you so much! Wow. You guys sound and look incredible right now, it's ridiculous."
As a caption to the video, the "Unholy" singer explained what the city means to them and their history with it.
"Dear Montréal, when I was in my early teens, a dvd of Rihannas girl gone bad tour came out and the show was at the bell centre," they wrote. "I watched it religiously. I was totally obsessed."
They said it was their "lie's mission" to perform at the Bell Centre.
"My first time doing a show on that stage was at 21 years old with the In the lonely hour tour and it was my favourite show of the entire tour," they continued. "You’ve just done it again."
They said that the Montreal show made them feel a type of way they've never felt on stage before.
"I’ve never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever. It makes every hard and challenging moment so worth it. The love for music and art in Montréal is astounding," they wrote, adding that they were deeply grateful.
"You made that confused 14 year old queer kid watching @badgalriri from a TV in a tiny village in Englands dreams come true last night. I love you irrevocably."
As for Toronto, which Smith was in prior to his Montreal shows, they also shared some love for the 6ix.
"TORONTO I LOVE U. THANK YOU FOR THE MAGIC," they wrote on Instagram along with a carousel of photos, some of which included fans having a blast at the concert, a McDonald's meal and a blurry photo of the CN Tower.
In a second set of photos, they thanked the city again for a present they received.
"Wow. Toronto made me a crown of anchors," they wrote. "I feel like a holy pirate."
If you missed Smith in Toronto and Montreal, you'll have a chance to catch them in Vancouver on August 22 when they return to Canada!
