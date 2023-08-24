Sam Smith Called Vancouver A 'Special' Place & They've Been Showing Canada So Much Love
"Your city holds a special place in my heart always."
Sam Smith says Vancouver holds a "special" place in their heart after their Vancouver stop on their Gloria Tour.
Smith performed at the Rogers Arena on August 22, and according to them, it was a remarkable night.
In an Instagram post, Smith shared some snippets from the concert with dancers performing in stunning sequin outfits, the crowd waving signs and more.
"VANCOUVER LAST NIGHT WAS SO SPECIAL. THANK YOU FOR ALL THE MAGIC. YOUR CITY HOLDS A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART ALWAYS," Smith wrote.
Along with showing their audience and Vancouver some love, Smith also shouted out a local restaurant during his visit to the West Coast.
In an Instagram post, Smith shared a sweet photo of them in front of the restaurant Fat Mao with the caption, "FAT MAO IS THE ONE. I LOVE VANCOUVER."
Fat Mao is a Thai soup noodle joint, and considering Smith posted a before and after picture of their meal with an overflowing bowl of soup followed by an empty bowl, it looks like the soup is pretty darn good!
Smith has been sharing kind words for each Canadian city they've stopped in for the Gloria Tour, including Montreal and Toronto.
When Smith was in Montreal, they said they'd never heard an audience applaud for them the way Montreal did.
"Last night made me feel a type of way I don't think I've ever felt on stage. I've never felt so much love or heard an applause like that for myself ever. It makes every hard and challenging moment so worth it. The love for music and art in Montréal is astounding. I'm deeply deeply grateful to you all," Smith wrote in an Instagram caption.
After their Toronto concert in August, Smith also shared a sweet Instagram post for the 6ix.
Smith posted moments from the concert along with a McDonald's meal and a grainy pic of the CN Tower with the caption, "TORONTO I LOVE U. THANK YOU FOR THE MAGIC."
Smith doesn't have any more Canadian stops on their tour but fans can catch them in Portland on August 25.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.