Sam Smith Gave This Vancouver Restaurant A Shoutout & Says It's 'The One' (PHOTOS)
Here's what they ordered! 👇
Sam Smith was just in Canada for their Gloria Tour, where they took the world by storm because of their passionate and emotional concert performances.
But what better way to celebrate such success than to have a hearty and delicious meal?
Smith was in Vancouver on August 22 for a part of their North American tour when the English singer gave a special shoutout to one local restaurant that caught them by surprise.
The singer posted a picture on Instagram giving Fat Mao Noodles so much praise. They said, "FAT MAO IS THE ONE. I LOVE VANCOUVER," writing all in caps lock. Is that Smith screaming it or singing it? Regardless, it's super exciting.
Narcity reached out to the Vancouver spot and asked what the singer ordered.
"Sam ordered a bowl of Khao Soi Chicken Curry Noodles for themselves," the restaurant said. "Mapo Tofu, Wing Bean Salad and Roti with Curry for the table to share."
The noodles even made their own special appearance in the celebrity's Instagram carousel, where they look scrumptious.
Staff members with Sam Smith at Fat Mao.@fatmaonoodle | Instagram
When asked how the restaurant felt after spotting the singer's visit on their Instagram page, they said, "We are huge fans of [theirs] so we are THRILLED!"
For $22, you too can eat like a star. The Khao Soi Chicken Curry features braised chicken leg in creamy northern Thai-style curry with pickled mustard greens and served with flat egg noodles and crispy noodles.
Sam Smith must've had quite an emotional time in Canada because when the star was in Montreal, they broke down 15 minutes into their set.
MTL Blog reported that the singer was "completely astounded by the cheers, applause and standing ovation concertgoers delivered following Smith's performance of 'Like I Can.'"
@mikechaar
The singer was moved to tears over the Montreal crowds reaction! We always show up and show out. #samsmith #samsmithunholy #samsmithgloria #gloriatour #montreal #montreallife #montrealmoments #mtl #mtltiktok #montrealtiktok #centrebell #bellcentre #fyp #foryoupage #samsmithconcert #samsmithlive
"Oh my god," they said into the microphone after over a minute of non-stop cheering. "I was trying so hard not to cry, oh my...thank you so much! Wow. You guys sound and look incredible right now, it's ridiculous."
They also shouted out Toronto during a stop there earlier in August. Sounds like they'd be happy to visit Canada again!