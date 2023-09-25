Coldplay's Chris Martin Serenaded A Kid For His Birthday In Vancouver & It's So Sweet (VIDEO)
"It was the sweetest moment ever."
Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised a fan at the band's Vancouver concert and made it a birthday the kid will surely remember forever.
Martin brought the fan on stage at BC Place on Saturday and sang him an original song for his 10th birthday.
In a video posted to TikTok by @harjlife, Martin is seen playing the keyboard on stage with a young boy and a woman sitting beside him, who may be the boy's mom.
The musician then starts singing an original song for a fan named Leo, who was there for his very first concert. Martin named it "Leo's Birthday Song."
"I'm happy that you're here with us, with me and my band of men. I can't think of a better place to be when you turn 10," Martin sang. He then started listing off other big-name artists Leo could go see instead.
"You can go and see Justin Bieber, he's much more sexy than me. Or you can go and see Ed Sheeran, he can do crazy things you see. Or you can go and see Jay-Z, you can go and see Taylor Swift or you can go and see Beyoncé, she's really God's best gift."
"But Leo Leo Leo all I want to say, oh Leo, Leo, Leo, thanks for being here today."
Martin concluded his song by telling Leo to send his best to his three sisters and that he hoped to see the boy again when he turned 11.
It's pretty clear from the video that Leo loved Martin's song as he smiled and laughed along during the entire performance.
As for why Leo was asked to come on stage, one person in the comments shared that the band looked at posters people made in the crowd and picked someone to come on stage to write them a song.
Coldplay fans clearly loved what the band did and are expressing their love for the special moment in the comments on the video.
"A moment he'll remember for the rest of his life," one person commented.
"That was honestly the coolest thing ever and he was just glowing," another wrote.
Some people who were at the concert admitted the moment made them emotional.
"I was thereeeee!! It was the sweetest moment ever, started bawling," one commenter said.
In another TikTok video, Leo is seen coming up on stage. Martin tells Leo to wave to his fans and asks Leo to tell him a bit about himself. Leo told Martin that he plays soccer and has blue eyes just like the singer.
Coldplay was in Vancouver on September 22 and 23 for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.
Aside from the concerts, Martin also took time off from music to enjoy some tennis while he was in Vancouver.
The singer was also spotted sitting beside tennis legend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup over the weekend.
Vancouver was the band's only Canadian stop. They are now headed to the U.S. for a few shows before heading to Australia and Europe.