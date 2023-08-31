Drake Made Some Hilarious Demands Before His Vancouver Show & Cactus Club Delivered (PHOTOS)
"MY DEMANDS HAVE BEEN MADE." 🇨🇦
Drake needed a little liquid courage from Cactus Club Cafe before his show Wednesday night.
The 36-year-old rapper performed at Rogers Centre on August 30 to make up for his previously cancelled Vancouver show on Monday, but before he faced the roaring crowd, he had to have a peach bellini.
Cactus Club Cafe is an institution in Vancouver and across Canada, and their bellinis are one of their staple drinks made with Bacardi Superior, peach schnapps, sparkling wine, peach and sangria for $11.50 per drink, according to their menu.
It looks like Drake had an issue getting a table at the Vancouver restaurant the other day, but he was willing to look past the indiscretion if they could get him his bellini fix ASAP.
"Yo Cactus club, I'm not gonna lie. I came over by you the other day. It didn't go exactly as I wanted it to... I was really excited to come over there. You know, obviously, the fans were showing a lot of love, and I couldn't really figure out a table for myself over there," he said in an Instagram story video as he showed the Cactus Club location he was referring to in downtown Vancouver.
Drake's Instagram story.@champagnepapi | Instagram
"You know we've been through a lot together. You got 30 minutes. 30 minutes to send four of them Peach leans over to my hotel room right now."
Drake specified that the bellinis needed to be in tip-top shape too. He didn't want them half-melted or in a plastic container. He wanted them showroom-ready and icy cold.
"I have faith in you. You're going to figure this out. It's my last show in Vancouver like I need to juice up like my brother Train says I need to juice up."
It looks like Cactus Club Cafe pulled through on the time crunch and salvaged its long-standing relationship with Drake.
Drake's Instagram story of a server holding a tray of bellinis. @champagnepapi | Instagram
On his Instagram, Drake shared a photo of a Cactus Club Cafe server holding up a tray of four bellinis in his hotel room with the caption, "@cactusclubcafe frozen and golden and right on time... and this baddie puts the belle in Bellini."
It looks like all is right in the world. Drake got his bellinis, and Vancouver got its final show.