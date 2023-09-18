Halle Berry Called Drake Out For His New Single & Says She 'Thought Better Of Him' (PHOTO)
"Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you're a woman!"
Halle Berry isn't happy with a recent choice that Drake made and she's letting people know.
Over the weekend, the actress posted a message to Instagram saying, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you're a woman!"
Her message comes after Drizzy used a picture of her getting slimed at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards as the cover for his new single "Slime You Out" featuring SZA from his upcoming album For All The Dogs.
According to Berry, Drake did not get her permission to use the pic.
"@halleberry, what are your thoughts of drake using that picture of you for his single?" someone commented under Berry's post about being the bigger man.
"@slicartist didn’t get my permission," the actress responded. "That’s not cool I thought better of him!"
She then specifically said that the reason she posted was because of Drake's actions.
"@slicartist hence my post today," Berry explained. "When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!'
In another comment, Berry said that she explicitly told Drake she wasn't okay with the pic being used.
"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why," she wrote. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do? That was the f*ck you to me. Not cool You get it?"
Drake has not responded to Berry or taken his post down, but fans of both the actress and the musician have been duking it out in the comment section of Berry's post with some saying that she shouldn't take it that seriously and others calling out Drake for going against Berry's wishes.
"Slime You Out" currently has over two million views on YouTube and almost nine million streams on Spotify.
Drake - Slime You Out ft. SZA (Official Audio)www.youtube.com
As for whether he'll perform the song when the It's All A Blur tour comes to Toronto at the beginning of October, we'll have to wait and see!
