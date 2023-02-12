Halle Berry Took A Hard Tumble & Hilariously Turned Herself Into A Meme (VIDEO)
Halle Berry took a nasty and very public fall recently but she handled the whole thing like a champ!
On Saturday, February 12, the 56-year-old actress posted the moment where she ate it while walking onto a stage to speak at a charity event.
As she mounted a few stairs, she fell over as the crowd audibly gasped in concern for her.
"Yup that's me," a voiceover said after a record scratch noise, like the meme. The video then zoomed into a freeze frame photo of her foot in a horizontal position. "You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation."
It then cut to multiple different angles showing Berry falling before showing footage of herself on stage giggling and holding her face in her hand.
"Ok if I see this on the internet..." she said, which is ironic since she then posted the video herself.
"Sometime you bust your ass!" she said in her caption of the video.
"What happened was…. My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!"
"I face planted," she continued. "If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it!"
People in the comments praised her for how she handled the situation.
"You didn’t fall. The floor was just getting up. Glad you’re okay!" said one person.
"Halle too damn real for this! We stan a queen that can laugh at herself," said another.
Falling and embarrassing yourself on the internet is definitely no fun, but at least it's for a good cause!
"Looking Beyond is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness and enriching the lives of children and young adults with special needs," says the organization's website.
"We support various organizations, programs and services through events and fundraising opportunities. Our goal is to impact as many children and families with a range of special needs as possible."
Glad you're ok, Halle!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.