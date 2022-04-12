Dan Levy Showed Off His Injuries From Taking A Tumble After Desperately Needing To Pee
It sounds like a pretty bad fall. 😬
Dan Levy is proof that celebrities are just like us and his recent bathroom incident is all kinds of relatable.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Schitt's Creek actor shared a tale as old as time about the desperate need to pee and the tragedy that befell him in his haste to make it to the toilet.
"Ever have to pee so bad walking home from dinner that you start to run, then finally get home only to run to the bathroom, slip on the carpet, face plant on the thin rug covering hardwood flooring, bust open both knees, elbows, and forearms before actually making it to the toilet?" he captioned his post where he showed off an injury on his arm
"We’re doing great, everyone," he wrote to finish off the post, which sounds decidedly tongue-in-cheek. "Wishing you and yours a pleasant evening!"
Many took to the comment section to empathize with the Canadian's unfortunate incident.
"Sadly yes It’s not just you sorry you have a boo boo honey," wrote actress Sharon Stone.
"It’s because you’re too much of a gentleman to pee in a bush that this tragedy befell you," another commented.
Others pointed out that it could have ended in another upsetting way.
"At least you didn’t have an oopsie daisy," wrote someone. "Sending you gentle hugs."
"I would’ve peed my pants," one person simply wrote.
Levy hasn't been in the spotlight much lately, but his new show The Big Brunch, which is a cooking competition series, will be streaming on HBO Max sometime this year.
It was recently announced that chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara will be judges on the show.
