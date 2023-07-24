Simu Liu Shared His Fav Toronto Restaurant With The Best Cheap Meal 'In North America'
"Find me a better pad see ew."
Simu Liu has not been afraid to show his admiration for his favourite Toronto restaurants and is quite passionate about a few. But recently, he shared his favourite cheap meal in North America, and it was a shoutout to this popular Thai restaurant in the 6ix.
The Barbie actor posted on Twitter urging his followers to ask him anything non-movie related as he sat in a hotel room in Seattle while Allison Hsu, Liu's girlfriend, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert. The actor was obviously super bored and waiting for his turn to see the concert the following night.
Thankfully, the public entertained his request and asked him a bunch of non-related movie questions, including "fave Canadian restaurant?"
The Canadian actor responded around half an hour later with, "the Thai Express by my old house in Mississauga, find me a better Pad See Ew under $10 in North America oh wait you can't."
The person who asked the question responded and gave him a big thumbs up for the "Totally. Close to my previous home."
Others, however, quickly jumped at the $10 remark, commenting that Thai Express' Pad See Ew is no longer that cheap.
"Had it about a week ago; it's not under $10 anymore," someone shared.
"It's not $10 anymore chief," another mentioned.
After looking into it, the Pad See Ew from Thai Express is actually around $16 on Uber Eats. So, we're not sure if Liu got the memo or if his nostalgia was taking control of his answers, but foodflation is definitely a thing.
Still, it's not a bad price today, and we can only imagine it tasted better when it was $10 back in Liu's Mississauga days.
Liu has shared various other Toronto restaurant favourites, including Pai, Fisherman Lobster Clubhouse, Khao San Road, Patty King and a few more.
Food and drink associate editor Mira Nabulsi checked out Fisherman Lobster Clubhouse and absolutely loved it, so his recommendations must be on point.