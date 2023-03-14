Simu Liu Shared His Favourite Toronto Restaurants & One Of Them Is So Budget-Friendly (VIDEO)
The other one will set you back a couple hundred dollars.
There's no doubt that Simu Liu loves Toronto, but what are his favourite restaurants in the 6ix and why?
On the latest episode of Buzzfeed's YouTube show Worth it, Liu showed the hosts, Steven Lim, Andrew Ilnyckyj and Adam Bianchi, his go-to Toronto restaurants that range in price from $2 to over $600.
The three restaurants featured in the episode showcase a wide range of flavours and cultures, which basically defines what Toronto is truly all about.
This isn't the first time the Marvel actor showed his admiration for certain Toronto spots, but it is the first time he reviewed them, shared his must-eat menu items, and chose his top Toronto restaurant.
$2 Beef Patty Vs. $689 Lobster Tower w/ Simu Liuwww.youtube.com
Golden Patty
The first place on their agenda is a popular Jamaican Patty spot located in the heart of Kensington Market. If you enjoy patties, you've probably been there yourself.
Are you a spicy beef patty or regular patty type of eater?
Well, Liu said they were going to Golden Patty "to have the best spicy patty. If you haven't been before, it's going to change your life."
"It's one of the only places in the city that you could get a great full meal for under five bucks," he shared.
The star shared that he has been visiting Kensington Market since he was a kid and said that the beef patty used to be $0.80 back in the day.
Address: 187 Baldwin St, Toronto
Price: $2.38
Pai
The next spot on their Toronto food tour, hosted by fellow Torontonian Simu Liu, is the Michelin-recommended restaurant, Pai — A Northern Thai kitchen located in the Entertainment District.
The team ordered the Khao Soi, which according to their website, is "fresh egg noodles in a golden coconut milk curry topped with crispy noodles, coriander, green onions, and your choice of Braised Beef, Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Tofu & Veggies."
Liu said this dish has the "perfect noodle consistency," and he loves the crispy noodles in the dish too.
Address: 18 Duncan St., Toronto
Price: $21 and upwards- depending on the add on options.
Fishman Lobster Clubhouse
The final Toronto restaurant on Simu Liu's list of favourites is Fishman Lobster Clubhouse — Which the staroften craves.
The Marvel actor hyped the spot so much that even Narcity had to pop over and check this one out for themselves.
The Worth It team ordered the lobster and crab towers which range in price depending on how much you actually want, but regardless, it's still quite pricey.
Fried lobster might be unusual to some, but Liu said it is "complimenting and accentuating, it's not overtaking. I can still taste the lobster, but I just feel like it's been enhanced."
Address: 4020 Finch Ave. E., Scarborough
Price: $689.38 for 25Ibs
Simu Liu's Favourite Toronto Restaurant
Fishman Lobster Clubhouse
BuzzFeed About to Eat | YouTube
Even though it was "extraordinarily difficult" for the Toronto actor to choose one spot as his favourite during the Worth It episode, he was forced to.
Golden Patty is a pretty nostalgic place for the actor. "I think about my childhood, I think about like my teenage years and the money that was left over after I bought my subway tickets. I would save it up, and then that would be enough for a patty," he shared.
For the Marvel actor, Pai feels like "you're home, you feel like you're treated like absolute family," and the flavours are notable too.
Fishman Lobster Clubhouse "absolutely speaks for itself," he said.
But the actor's top one spot goes to Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, and that's because it's "the one place where I think I take a lot of pleasure in helping other people form core memories as well," he shared.
So, if you haven't been to any of these places, maybe you should do a Simu Liu food tour and check them out!