17 Affordable Restaurants That Got Recognized In Toronto's New Michelin Guide
For tasty eats that won't break the bank.
Toronto is now home to the prestigious Michelin Guide, and it's the first and only city in Canada to get it.
On Tuesday, the list of qualifying restaurants was revealed at the Michelin Star Revelation in Toronto, and spots across the city were awarded for their culinary achievements.
While Michelin is known for its star ratings, the guide has another way of recognizing stand-out spots. The Bib Gourmand award acknowledges "friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices."
The Bib Gourmand is "not quite a star" but still an esteemed way of acknowledging restaurants that offer high-quality dishes at "pocket-friendly" prices. In order to qualify, the restaurant must offer dishes at prices below a certain maximum based on local standards, such as the cost of living.
In Toronto, the selected restaurants allow you to eat two courses plus a glass of wine or dessert for under $60.
The award has been around since 1997, and the featured restaurants offer a "simpler style of cooking, which is recognisable, easy-to-eat and often something you feel you could attempt to replicate at home," according to the Michelin website.
A total of 17 restaurants in Toronto received Bib Gourmand ratings, so if you're looking for an authentic dining experience that won't break the bank, here are some spots to check out.
- The Ace
- Alma
- Bar Raval
- Campechano
- Cherry St. Bar-B-Que
- Chica's Chicken
- Fat Pasha
- Enoteca Sociale
- Favourites Thai
- Fonda Balam
- Grey Gardens
- Indian Street Food Company
- La Bartola
- Puerto Bravo
- R&D
- SumiLicious Smoked Meat & Deli
- Wynona
As for the star ratings, 12 Toronto restaurants received one star, and one restaurant was awarded two stars. No restaurant qualified for three stars.