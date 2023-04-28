tiktok

A TikToker Called Toronto An 'Exclusive Country Club For Rich People' & Wants It All To End

She just wants to "afford rent, utilities and canned goods."

Toronto Associate Editor
Kitanamilan, a Toronto TikToker talking about affordability.

Kitanamilan, a Toronto TikToker talking about affordability.

kitanamilan | TikTok

Toronto is getting more expensive, and it's causing people on social media platforms like TikTok to rant about it.

A Toronto TikToker, @kitanamilan, is going viral after posting a video calling out the city's affordability crisis, and people are finding her points hella relatable.

"Toronto is for rich people," the TikToker said. "Toronto has become an exclusive country club for rich people. And if you are not rich, then you're going to find it near to impossible to live."

@kitanamilan

When will this madness end?! #toronto #torontotiktok #relatable #trending #fyp #foryourpage

She then defined "rich" as people who are "rich, rich." In other words, people who don't look at price tags, or those who fill up their gas tank without being bothered by the cost, the TikToker explained.

"If you are someone that works hard and has multiple jobs, you're going to find it impossible to live comfortably in Toronto," she added.

The TikToker said living comfortably, in her definition of the term, is at least being "able to afford rent, utilities and canned goods to live off of."

The content creator said she is not rich but is frustrated that life in the city continues to be increasingly difficult, captioning her video: "When will this madness end?!"

The video has people chiming in to share their opinions in the comments, and they mostly support the TikToker's observations.

"Toronto isn't even all that fr," one person said to which she answered, "Fact! Like they trying to sell Toronto like a luxury spot."

"It's TRUE, I don't even understand WHY! it is not even nice here, I'd rather struggle in California than Toronto," another wrote. Kitanamilan agreed and replied, "🤣🤣🤣🤣 Exactly with the cost of living here I expect no snow and subway/bus services that are never late 🤣."

"Ontario is only for rich people, life is unaffordable everywhere in Ontario." another TikToker shared.

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

9 Toronto TikToks Show The Struggle Of Renting In The 6ix & It's A Total Mood

TikToker Is 'Done' With Toronto's Cost of Living Crisis & Wants To Stage A Protest (VIDEO)

11 TikToks About Renting In Toronto That Will Hit You Where It Hurts

A TikToker Moved From BC To Toronto A Week Ago & Her Initial Thoughts Are Hella Relatable

We Asked ChatGPT For 10 Common Misconceptions About Toronto & Some Will Make You LOL

Average Rent In Toronto Has Reached Over 3K & Many People Are Joking About Giving Up Food

This TikToker Has A Hot Take On Making Friends In Vancouver & People Think Toronto Is Better

Loading...