Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But These Spots Are Staying Cheap
It won't be all bad news.💰
Calling all savings sticklers! Ontario gas prices are set to rise on Wednesday, but it won't be bad news for everyone.
According to the latest predictions by Gas Wizard, most of the province will see its pumps rise by a single cent on Wednesday, including cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor which could offer 158.9 cents per litre by the time hump day rolls around.
Of course, there are always a few outliers when it comes to the province's energy markets.
For example, Peterborough, usually Ontario's cheapest place for gas, is expected to dodge Wednesday's uptick entirely, with stations slated to stay at an average of 149.6 cents per litre.
Cornwall, another typically affordable place to fuel up, is also on track to dodge the increase, which could leave its totals at a reasonable 153.9 cents per litre.
Unfortunately, things will be less than ideal for residents in the northwest, with Thunder Bay set to record an 8-cent increase by midweek, bringing its totals up to a whopping 173.9 cents per litre.
Things won't be entirely bleak for the north, though, with Greater Sudbury on track to record a one-cent decrease on Wednesday, which could bring its totals down to 160.6 cents per litre.
It's worth noting that these are only predictions. Anyone looking to get the most up-to-date gas prices for their area should always check the Canadian Automobile Association's (CAA) database on their travel day.
CAA has Ontario's average gas prices at 156.4 cents per litre on Tuesday, with the data showing the province on a two-day upwards trend.