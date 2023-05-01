Someone Asked If Moving To Toronto For A $50K Government Job Is Worth It & It's A 'Big No Way'
They currenly live in Montreal.
Would you move from Montreal to Toronto for a job? And if so, how much money is enough?
A person started a discussion on Reddit after receiving a government job offer in Toronto and was considering moving from Montreal. However, they were worried about whether they could live off of their $50,000 paycheque.
The Redditor, u/hereforfunnnnnnnn, said, "I have been offered a government job that requires me to move to Toronto. My main hesitation is salary. It doesn't seem like $50,000 is enough to make ends meet in this city."
"I was thinking maybe this move would open up doors for me as there are some good opportunities in Toronto. But I'm just starting off my career and tbh I'm not sure a social science degree and little experience could get me a job with a Toronto living wage anytime soon," they added.
The person then asked if it was "worth the risk" and if they could "really live off of a $50k salary." Many quickly shared their opinions and the main consensus was that it's a "BIG NO WAY."
Someone responded, "Living solo is almost out of the question unless you want a studio basement in the suburbs, even at that you'd be spending money commuting to work." However, they did share that if the person has a partner, it would be more "doable," but it's tough with a $50,000 salary.
Another government worker quickly agreed and said, "Yeah this is a big no, if that salary is 50k before taxes and deductions it's a HUGE NO! I work in government, comparing my salary before tax & deductions Vs after is a painful sight."
According to CareerBeacon, the average salary in Toronto is $62,050, whereas the average wage in Canada is $54,450. Moreover, the average cost of living in Toronto is $3,985 per month. So with a $50,000 salary, you're making a net income of $3,290 per month which would be cutting it close.
Others shared that living in the city with that salary could be possible but "with roommates and no car." They shared, "This would be the only way."
However, the main issue in many people's comments is based solely on rent. This has been an ongoing problem in Toronto for some time now. The average rent in the city has reached $3,000 a month and people are struggling to meet these demands.
"If you have it semi-good in Montreal don't come to Toronto expecting better. Unfortunately, 50k is not enough to have a good life here if you are not already established," someone shared.