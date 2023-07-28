Toronto Fan Expo Arrives Next Month & You Can Meet Stars From Your Favourite Shows
Millie Bobby Brown, Hayden Christensen and more are set to be there!
Calling all comic, TV and movie fans! The largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada is coming to Toronto this summer and you won't want to miss it.
Fan Expo Canada, the place to celebrate all things pop culture, is back in Toronto next month, with a lineup of attractions and fandoms to geek out over.
A number of guests including celebrities, voice actors, authors, comic creators and cosplayers are set to arrive in the city, including some big celebs from some of popular shows and movies.
This year, Stranger Things fans will be able to meet Millie Bobby Brown, who will be appearing for two days out of the three-day event to sign autographs and take photos. So if you've always wanted to meet Eleven in real life, now's your chance!
Star Wars fans can also get excited about meeting the man behind the ultimate villain, Hayden Christensen, who will be taking photos and signing autographs during the event.
Other celebrities set to appear include Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, Daredevil star Charlie Cox, Chevy Chase, Christina Ricci, John Bernthal of The Walking Dead and Shazam! star Zachary Levi.
Horror-movie fans can also get excited about meeting Scream stars Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, and Skeet Ulrich.
And if you're a fan of the 1984 Karate Kid, you won't want to miss a chance to meet stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who will be appearing each day of the event.
You'll also be able to meet the voices behind your favourite characters from shows including Star Wars: Clone Wars, Transformers, and more.
Besides the meet and greets, visitors can also look forward to fan meet-ups, on-site tattoos and thousands of retailers selling things like rare comic books, original artwork, T-shirts, memorabilia and games.
Of course, one of the biggest draws of any fandom event is the opportunity to dress up! Fan Expo promises to be a cosplay display of "epic proportions," so feel free to come dressed as your favourite character and show off your skills at a cosplay competition.
Toronto Fan Expo will take place from August 24 to 27, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Tickets start at $38 for single-day admission to the event, with advanced passes for $28 available online until August 9.
Get ready for the ultimate fan experience at this event in Toronto!
Toronto Fan Expo
Price: $28+ for admission
When: August 24 to 27, 2023
Address: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate all things pop culture at this huge fan experience coming to Toronto this summer and even meet some of your favourite celebs.
Accessibility: Accessible venue; other accessibility services also offered.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.