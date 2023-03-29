Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Slid Into Her DMs & She Tried To 'Put A Stop To It'
“I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time.”
Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how things started with her now-husband, Nick Jonas, and confessed that she was fully seeing someone else when he offered her a new direction.
In an interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert, the actress shared details about how the couple first connected, and how she initially tried to “put a stop” to it.
Chopra revealed that it all started when Nick slid into her DMs on Twitter back in 2016. At the time, she was at the end of her last long-term relationship, which she described as “tumultuous” and wasn't looking for anything new.
But Jonas did not stop pursuing the Baywatch actress, and eventually, the two started chatting.
“I was at the end of my last long relationship before Nick. I didn’t want to engage as much at the time,” Chopra revealed during the interview.
"I was also like 35, Nick was 25. I really put a stop to it in a way because I judged the book by the cover. I said, 'I wanna settle down. I have been there and done the fun dating things,'" she said. "I was ready to get serious, not realizing my husband was actually a 70-year-old man stuck in a 25-year-old’s body,” Chopra shared.
Despite Chopra's initial reluctance, Jonas’ persistence paid off.
"I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” he said in his first DM, according to Chopra.
She also revealed that Nick's brother Kevin was a big fan of her work, and had suggested that Nick should reach out to her.
“His brother (Kevin Jonas) loved Quantico. I’m really glad because he told Nick, pointing at me at a billboard, ‘You should call her.’ He (Nick) had a few people being like, ‘Call her,’ so he just DMed me,” Chopra told Shepard. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you just text me?’ because my social team will just read these messages. He was like, ‘Ya, ya, ya, you just want to give me your number.’ I kinda did but didn’t want to admit it at that time because I was in a relationship.”
Chopra was still in a complicated relationship at the time, and Jonas was also linked to another girl, but the two eventually found their way to each other.
Their mutual friends told her, “he’s really not with that girl, but he is. It was complicated on both our ends.”
Chopra didn’t name-drop her ex during the interview, but she’s been linked to actors like Tom Hiddleston and Shah Rukh Khan in the past.
She also revealed that she had a pattern of being in relationships with “narcissistic” partners, which often left her feeling gaslit and powerless.
"I kept making the same mistakes," Chopra said. "A lot of the pattern in my relationships was me feeling gaslit because I gave that kind of power to the people that I was with, where I was like, 'You come first.’”
Fast forward to the present day, the two are now happily married and even have a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple got married in December 2018, in a lavish wedding ceremony in India.
Love might be complicated, but sometimes you never know where a DM might lead you!
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Welcomed Their First Child & They Used A Surrogate ›
- Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Just Shared Their First Baby Pic After A NICU 'Rollercoaster' ›
- Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Video Is Finally Here And It Looks Like An Actual Fairytale ›
- Priyanka Chopra Says Her Baby Spent Months In NICU & She 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It' ›
- Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Chose The Sweetest Baby Name & It Actually Has Two Meanings ›