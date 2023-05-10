Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About Why She Married Nick Jonas & It's So Adorable
It's getting steamy!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018, and the star couple keeps a pretty private veil on their personal life. Now, Chopra is doing press for her new film Love Again and interviewers are asking all about her love...again.
The actress is not holding back any of the steamy details and their love story is making hearts flutter across the globe.
Chopra was on Call Her Daddy where the host Alex Cooper asked her about how they met and low and behold, Jonas slid into her DM's.
"Literally, his message was, 'I've been told we should meet.' How cocky?" Chopra smiled. "So sexy," the two giggled together.
While Chopra has previously shared this on Dax Sheppard's podcast, Armchair Expert, she did another interview with Howard Stern on Howard Stern Show revealing the one thing that sealed the deal.
"I would think dating a musician, too, is hot, because does he ever say to you 'honey, I just wrote a song about you,'" Stern said.
In fact, he's written many, and the first time he did that, she shared, "that was a good night for him," she laughed.
Jonas wanted to play a song he recorded for the studio and Chopra said she recognized familiar words and phrases that were pretty specific to her and their relationship, but she didn't want to be presumptuous so she played it cool until he admitted it was written for her.
"He said, 'look, I'm not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you,'" she said.
The couple got engaged after two months of dating and married five months later.
Chopra's new film features her husband and it is currently out in theatres.