The Jonas Brothers Were Spotted At An Edmonton Oilers Game & 1 Was Rocking A Jersey (VIDEO)
They were also recently spotted walking around Vancouver!
The Jonas Brothers took a break from their tour to watch an Edmonton Oilers game.
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas were spotted watching the game at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday night and one of the brothers gave a special nod to the Canadian NHL team.
In a video shared by the Oilers on Instagram the three brothers are seen watching the hockey game from the stands.
Once they realize they're on camera, Kevin throws up a peace sign, Nick pumps his fists and Joe gets up and whips off his jacket, showing an Oilers jersey underneath.
"THIS IS AN S.O.S ‼️ The @jonasbrothers are in the house 👏 #LetsGoOilers" the caption on the post reads.
Sportsnet also shared a clip of the three brothers standing up during the national anthem right before the game.
It looks like the brothers were a good luck charm for the Canadian team because the Oilers ended up beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3.
The Jonas Brothers happened to be in Edmonton for their tour. They performed in the Canadian city on November 14.
The band was also recently in Vancouver where they played a show on November 11 at Rogers Arena.
Fans got a special treat at that show when Canadian singer Michael Bublé joined the brothers onstage to perform a song.
Fans also spotted the three brothers walking around outside Rogers Arena before the show and shared videos on TikTok.
In one video Nick, Joe and Kevin are waiting to cross the street and fans couldn't believe they were just randomly wandering around.
"I love how the Jonas Brothers just walk around like they’re not the Jonas Brothers," one person wrote in the comments.
This isn't it for the Jonas Brothers in terms of Canadian stops on their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.
The pop band will be performing in Winnipeg on November 16, in Ottawa on November 29 and Montreal on December 1.
So if you're in one of those cities make sure to keep an eye out for Nick, Joe and Kevin!