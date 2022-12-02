6 Oceanside Restaurants In BC That Will Transport You To The Set Of 'The White Lotus'
There's no need to go to Sicily! 🍝
B.C. has a ton of mouth-watering restaurants that totally look like they could be plucked right out of a scene from the popular drama series, The White Lotus.
In case you've been living under a rock, the HBO TV series, which started back in 2021, is now based in Sicily, Italy. Between all the intense scenes there is a ton of stunning scenery, and the West Coast Canadian province has some restaurants that will make you feel like you're there.
Whether you are a huge fan of the show or are just looking for a good meal in an oceanside setting, these local restaurants are a must-try, for any occasion.
Dockside Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1253 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Dockside Restaurant has all the European beach-club vibes you could ever ask for. If you've been dreaming of visiting some of the spots like the ones featured in The White Lotus, this place could make the cut.
The restaurant has a happy hour menu that runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day, so you can score some cheap eats while your daydreaming away too.
The Boathouse Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1305 Arbutus St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Boathouse Restaurant is located on Kitsilano Beach, which also closely resembles the sandy shores in Italy. Plus, there are mountains as the backdrop, just like in the show.
If you're looking for a glass of vino with a side of stunning views, this is the place to be.
Beach House Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 150 25th St., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant in Vancouver is another hidden gem with beachy and mountain vibes. Plus, it has a covered and heated patio, so you can stay cozy all winter long!
On the menu, you can find items like seafood towers and caviar.
The Pointe Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 500 Osprey Ln., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This cliff-side restaurant is located inside of the Wickaninnish Inn hotel and it comes with some magical views of the Pacific Ocean. Although it may not be the Mediterranean Sea, it's pretty darn close to looking like it.
The luxurious restaurant is the perfect spot for a fancy date night out or a special occasion.
The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1535 Johnston St #35., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for some tasty oyster, with seaside views, this is the place to go. The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant has a picturesque patio that will make you feel like you're on a vacation far, far away.
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1600 Howe St #2., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio is the ultimate spot to grab an Aperol Spritz, kick back and enjoy some ocean views.
The high-end restaurant serves up a variety of fresh seafoods that will have you dreaming of Italy.