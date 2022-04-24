NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Report Finds 24 Sussex Needs Over $36 Million In Repairs & It Would Cost Even More To Rebuild

Justin Trudeau chose not to live in the building, which apparently “falls far short.”

Trending Editor
24 Sussex, Ottawa, from the outside.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

A new report has found that 24 Sussex — the Canadian prime minister's official residence — "falls far short" when compared with its international counterparts and needs over $36 million in repairs.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) document, which was called the Preliminary Functional Programming Report, estimated the residence needs around $36.6 million worth of repairs.

It wouldn't be cheaper to tear it down, either, as the review suggests a rebuild would cost at least $40 million. Yikes.

While Justin Trudeau has opted not to live in 24 Sussex, more than $6.5 million was spent on renovations and infrastructure improvements between 2009 and 2019.

Per the NCC report, the building “falls far short” when compared with other official residences worldwide.

It suggests the residence is “ill-suited to receiving official visitors” and says a new facility “presents better branding of Canada as a G7 member and world player.”

No architectural plans have been shared, per CTV News, but the NCC says an updated version of 24 Sussex should be at least 15,550 square feet and have 76% of the space dedicated for official government purposes.

The report suggests that there should be an area that can host indoor events for over 100 people, sit down dinners for up to 50 people, commercial and pastry kitchens and more.

"Most G7 and Commonwealth leaders receive official visitors in a space dedicated for these purposes. Canada currently lacks such a facility," it reads.

The remaining 24%, which would be the PM’s private home, would include four children's rooms, three guest rooms, two offices, a yard, a BBQ area and more.

The purpose of the document, per CBC News, is to act as a guide for the planning of a future official residence. This project has not officially started yet.

