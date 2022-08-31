Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Is Writing A Book On Her Mental Health & She's Opened Up About It Before
She has previously shared about having an eating disorder and anxiety as a teenager.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is writing a book about her experiences with mental health and she's opened up about her struggles before this.
On August 30, 2022, Grégoire Trudeau posted an update on Instagram about what's been going on in her life the last few months and shared that she has been writing her first book.
The book will be about her "mental health journey and more."
"I have so much to share with you in the coming months," she said.
This isn't the only time that she's shared about writing a book on mental health and her journey with it.
During an Instagram live with poet Tyler Knott Gregson on June 16, 2022, they spoke about writing and how they both craft their work.
Grégoire Trudeau said that when you "befriend silence," you actually befriend yourself and asked Knott Gregson if writing is silence.
He said writing is "the quietest place" for him and that he has never sat down and purposely tried to write. When that happens, he has to stop.
"I'm writing a book on mental health right now so come on, you have to give me some encouragement. I have to write," Grégoire Trudeau said while laughing.
"I'm willing to bet that when you do that, after a minute or two you probably get into that flow state where it feels almost like the pen is dancing," Knott Gregson responded.
She said that's "absolutely" what happens and then she'll be surprised when she looks at the preview of the document and realize she's written five more pages of her book.
Grégoire Trudeau has been open about her experiences with mental illness before and she said that "taking care of your mental health is important."
She also shared that she had an eating disorder along with anxiety when she was a teenager.
Though she suffered in silence for a while, she eventually called her mom and asked for help because she didn't want to hurt herself anymore.
"One of the most important steps on my path to recovery was to share my story and I encourage you to share your story and your experiences and your path of suffering with someone else," Grégoire Trudeau said back in 2020 about her mental health journey.
No details have been shared yet about what exactly will be in Grégoire Trudeau's book or when it will be released.