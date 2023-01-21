Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shares A Photo Skiing With Justin & Says It's Magic After A 'Long Day'
She gave a recommendation for where you can go for a winter adventure. ❄️⛷️
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared a sweet photo with Justin Trudeau from when they went cross-country skiing and she said that fresh air is magic after you've had a "long day."
On January 20, she posted on Instagram to show off an adventure she had with Trudeau and even dropped a recommendation for where Canadians can go to have a winter adventure.
Grégoire Trudeau is standing on a trail in a snow-covered forest under a signpost with her arms outstretched in one photo — which was probably taken by her husband.
Then, the other photo is of them in their skiing gear and Grégoire Trudeau is in front of Trudeau with her head leaning back against his shoulder.
"Grab your boots, your snowshoes, or your skis – and let's go for a trek! There's something magical, powerful, and restorative about fresh air... especially after a long day or a tough week," she said in the Instagram caption.
"I know, dear friends, that the middle of winter isn't the easiest time for a lot of people. So if you're looking to get outdoors this weekend, I have just the place to go," Grégoire Trudeau said.
She recommended that you visit the Trans Canada Trail, the country's national trail that's actually the longest network of multi-use recreational trails in the entire world.
It stretches for 28,000 kilometres across the country, with spots in every province and territory!
"On and off the trail, I hope you're able to find some time with your loved ones to enjoy all that this beautiful country has to offer," Grégoire Trudeau said.
Recently, the couple has opened up about their relationship, including how they've gone through "sunny days, heavy storms" and how Trudeau knew Grégoire Trudeau was "the one" on their first date.
Grégoire Trudeau also revealed that they calm each other down by laying chest to chest or even back to back on a couch or bed without moving for at least 15 minutes.