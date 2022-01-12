Trending Tags

This Towering Bridge Trail Near Toronto Takes You 29 Metres Over A Frosty White Valley

This Towering Bridge Trail Near Toronto Takes You 29 Metres Over A Frosty White Valley
You can take your next winter outing to new heights by exploring this towering bridge trail near Toronto.

Doube's Trestle Bridge, also known as Orange Corners Trestle Bridge, is located along the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail and once served as a railway crossing.

Now open year-round to pedestrians and snowmobilers, the historic bridge runs 200 metres across Buttermilk Valley and takes you a soaring 29 metres above the snowy wonderland below.

You can gaze over sparkling, snowcapped trees, a frozen creek, and frosty drumlins from atop the walkway.

Winter isn't the only time to visit this spot. The bridge boasts gorgeous views of the autumn leaves and is a great place to see wildlife during the spring.

The entire Kawartha Trans Canada Trail stretches for 53.8 kilometres, so there is lots more to explore once you've visited this scenic bridge.

Doube's Trestle Bridge

Price: Free

Address: Trans-Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take in some gorgeous views from this 200-metre bridge.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

