This Winter Park In Ontario Has A Suspension Bridge & You Can Snowshoe Over Trees
A thrilling winter trail awaits.
You can take a winter walk that you'll never forget on southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge over a forest of snow-covered trees.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures will take you to new heights in Blue Mountain as you follow a 1-kilometre snowshoe trail from a forest onto a towering bridge.
The suspension bridge is 420 feet long and features panoramic views over forests and, on a clear day, over Georgian Bay. The bridge has a slight sway that adds to the thrill of the experience.
This bridge is part of the multiple winter trails included in the general admission to the nature park. You can hike or snowshoe on 12 kilometres of snowy trails or glide along 27 kilometres of cross-country ski tracks.
Entrance to the park starts at $26.50 per adult. You're welcome to bring your own outdoor gear or can rent snowshoes and skis for an additional fee. There are also shops nearby where you can find food and gifts. The winter season runs into April and is weather dependent.
Scenic Caves Nature Adventures
Price: $26.50+ per adult
When: Until April 9, 2023
Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can snowshoe over a snowy forest on a towering suspension bridge this winter.
