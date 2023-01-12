Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
winter in ontario

This Winter Park In Ontario Has A Suspension Bridge & You Can Snowshoe Over Trees

A thrilling winter trail awaits.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Woman on a snow-covered suspension bridge. Right: Woman posing in snowshoes by a bridge.

Woman on a snow-covered suspension bridge. Right: Woman posing in snowshoes by a bridge.

@kaylajordanrankin | Instagram, @mcatgan | Instagram

You can take a winter walk that you'll never forget on southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge over a forest of snow-covered trees.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures will take you to new heights in Blue Mountain as you follow a 1-kilometre snowshoe trail from a forest onto a towering bridge.

The suspension bridge is 420 feet long and features panoramic views over forests and, on a clear day, over Georgian Bay. The bridge has a slight sway that adds to the thrill of the experience.

This bridge is part of the multiple winter trails included in the general admission to the nature park. You can hike or snowshoe on 12 kilometres of snowy trails or glide along 27 kilometres of cross-country ski tracks.

Entrance to the park starts at $26.50 per adult. You're welcome to bring your own outdoor gear or can rent snowshoes and skis for an additional fee. There are also shops nearby where you can find food and gifts. The winter season runs into April and is weather dependent.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures

Price: $26.50+ per adult

When: Until April 9, 2023

Address: 260 Scenic Caves Rd., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can snowshoe over a snowy forest on a towering suspension bridge this winter.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...