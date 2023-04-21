Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shares What Her Home Is Like & How Her Family Deals With Tough Times
"We're just a family and we're just trying to live our lives."
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has opened up about what it's like in the Trudeau home and how they are "just a family" trying to live their lives like everyone else.
She also revealed how the family keeps "a sense of safety in the house" when they go through struggles and tough times.
These behind-the-scenes details and more were shared during a conversation with First Lady of the U.S. Jill Biden and The Sorry Girls, design and DIY YouTubers, when the Bidens made their first official visit to Canada recently.
In a video shared on YouTube of their talk, Grégoire Trudeau and Biden chatted about creating comfortable houses, hand-me-downs, morning routines, decorating historic homes, dream places to live and more.
Grégoire Trudeau shared that since she has three kids, it's important for there to be comfy spaces, places to cuddle and areas to tumble around.
"Our surroundings have to reflect our values in a way," she continued. "There are other priorities in life but it's so important to create an environment that reflects a little bit of who you are to feel free, to feel that we can be ourselves like nothing is too stiff or too structured."
Biden talked about how her grandmother's china was passed down to her and that she uses it every day even if it's just for an egg sandwich in the morning.
"Does it go in the dishwasher," Grégoire Trudeau asked while laughing. "Because I'm not doing it for the family if it doesn't go in the dishwasher."
Then, she went on the mention that there's furniture in the Trudeau home that belonged to her parents and her husband's great-aunt.
Grégoire Trudeau even kept some of the furniture she bought for her first apartment!
Grégoire Trudeau and Biden told The Sorry Girls about their love for having candles around the house to set the mood for themselves and for guests.
"For me, it's about lighting, it's about atmosphere," Grégoire Trudeau said. "Every morning — I'm a morning person — I get up early and I light my candle."
"I put music on and that sets my tone for the day, sets my mind space and I make it almost like a dedication and a gratitude for another day here on Earth," she continued.
Both women live in historic homes — Rideau Cottage and The White House — so they were asked how they make those spaces work for themselves and their families.
"The container, as you say, is historical but the content is human. It's us and it's a family. So, sometimes when people say it's so unique — yes, of course — but we're just a family and we're just trying to live our lives," Grégoire Trudeau said.
"We have our struggles and we have our battles and I always remember that when tough times do come that we keep a sense of safety in the house from all fronts and that our kids, whatever room we find ourselves in, feel that there's actually space to discuss real things," she continued.
When asked what her dream home is, Grégoire Trudeau said there are a few places she's drawn to including a surf shack and a house near mountains and a river.
"Definitely nature, definitely space, definitely vastness, less neighbours close but not too far because I love having people over," she said. "I really love having a house that's open door policy, people dropping in."
"I think a dream home is not just about the container or the structure but what it means and how you live."
Recently, Grégoire Trudeau has given inside looks into what goes on in the Trudeau house including how they celebrate birthdays, what personal touches they've added to their historic home and how she's raising her sons in a world with toxic masculinity.
She has also shared that she and Justin Trudeau "have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between" throughout their years together.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.