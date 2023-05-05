Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Opened Up About Having Eating Disorders & Her 'Healing Process'
"Sharing your story is one of the most deep and immense signs of human strength."
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has shared how she started her "healing process" when she was struggling with eating disorders as a teenager.
In a video posted on Instagram to raise awareness for Mental Health Week, she talked about what she went through and what she believes other people can do to heal.
"Many, many years ago I shared my story of my struggles with eating disorders and anxiety," Grégoire Trudeau said.
"That was really the beginning of my healing process," she continued.
She also noted that when people share their stories, it allows people to have more compassion and empathy toward each other.
"It's so difficult to become who we truly are in a society and in a culture that really tells us how to act and how to look," Grégoire Trudeau said. "We need to be connected and help each other to make sure that we bloom into our full potential."
So, she encouraged people to share their practices, their struggles and the communities that help them through their healing process.
"I'll never say it enough, asking for help and sharing your story is one of the most deep and immense signs of human strength."
Grégoire Trudeau has opened up about her experiences with mental health many times over the years.
A few months before this, she posted a photo of herself from when she was younger and asked people if she looked like she was suffering.
"I was happy and thriving in some areas of my life as a young adult but I was struggling deeply with an eating disorder. No one had shown me how to sit with the pain I was dealing with," she said. "I didn't know I needed help and guidance to better understand the roots of my own suffering."
"I'll never stop working hard at becoming the best version of myself for my kids and my family but also to serve the world better," Grégoire Trudeau continued.
Grégoire Trudeau has also shared that when she was a teenager she not only had eating disorders, specifically bulimia and anorexia, but she also was also dealing with anxiety.
While she suffered in silence for a while, she took her first step toward healing when she called her mom as she was in her bed and shaking.
Grégoire Trudeau said that she told her mom what she was going through because she didn't want to hurt herself anymore and that moment changed her life.
"One of the most important steps on my path to recovery was to share my story," she said about her mental health journey.
In 2022, Grégoire Trudeau shared on Instagram that she was writing her first book which will be about her "mental health journey and more."
She said that when she was writing she would get into a flow and the words would just pour out of her.
Grégoire Trudeau also shared that she would look at the preview of the document and notice that she had actually written five more pages of her book.
No details on when her book about mental health will come out have been revealed yet.
