Justin Trudeau & Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Are Separating After 18 Years Of Marriage
The decision follows what the couple called "difficult conversations."
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have announced they are separating.
On Wednesday, August 2, the prime minister and his wife shared a joint statement on Instagram in English and French.
"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," the pair wrote.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
Justin Trudeau & Wife Sophie Are Separating After 18 Years Of Marriage #shortswww.youtube.com
Speculation about trouble between the couple has been circulating for some time, with Sophie herself writing about some of their "heavy storms" in 2022.
"Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over," she said of her relationship with Justin at the time.
"You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways," she continued. "They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more.
"None of us are perfect and so there is no perfect relationship, but love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow."
Justin proposed on October 18, 2004, and then the couple got married in Montreal on May 28, 2005. They have three kids together: Xavier was born in 2007, Ella-Grace in 2009, and Hadrien in 2014.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.