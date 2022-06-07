6 Times Justin Trudeau & Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Got Real About Their Relationship Ups & Downs
They have a very intimate way of calming each other down!
Throughout the years, Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have opened up about the highs and lows of their relationship quite a few times.
The couple originally met when they were kids because she was classmates with his youngest brother but they didn't really get to know each other until they were reintroduced as adults.
Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau have been together since 2003 and married since 2005. They also have three children together.
During their time in the public eye, they've both openly discussed their relationship including the "challenging" moments when they first started going out and also the "sunny days" they've had together.
Here are six times over the years that Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau got real about their ups and downs together.
They have gone through "sunny days, heavy storms"
For their wedding anniversary on May 28, 2022, Grégoire Trudeau opened up about what they have experienced during their relationship.
"Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over," she said.
"You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways," she continued. "They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more."
They have an intimate way to calm each other down
Grégoire Trudeau once revealed tools couples can use to connect, calm down or start honest conversations which include looking into each other's eyes.
"It's not just the eye gazing," Grégoire Trudeau said. "There's exercises that you can do body to body. Reading one beside the other, laying chest to chest or even back to back on a couch or on a bed, not moving for at least 15 to 20 minutes."
She also said she's done that intimate exercise with success until both people's breathing and heartbeat calm down.
He left her on read after they were reintroduced
Back in 2003 when they were reintroduced, Trudeau basically left his future wife on read.
When she emailed him to tell him that she enjoyed their meeting, he didn't send her an email back.
Later that year, they bumped into each other and when he asked out Grégorie Trudeau, she said that if he really want to go on a date with her he would respond to her email!
He knew she was "the one" on their first date and even told her
"I knew from our very first date that you were the one, Sophie," Trudeau said on Instagram to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary in 2022.
He also previously said that on their first date he told Grégoire Trudeau that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
Then, they both "burst into tears" because they're "big sensitive souls."
She thinks it's "hot" that he easily shows his emotions
Grégorie Trudeau also got real once about what she thinks is "hot" about her husband.
She said that Trudeau is a man "who also shows his emotion easily" which, in her opinion, sets the bar for a new kind of "hot."
"Being alive is to actually be vulnerable, talk about your emotions and that is so attractive," she continued.
It was a "complicated" time before they got together
Trudeau has explained that he and Grégorie Trudeau didn't exactly have a smooth start to their relationship.
"Let's just say we were both in a bit of a complicated phase in our personal lives. As soon as I met Sophie, I knew it was something serious with a lot of potential," he said on a talk show.
He also revealed that he "had to fix a few things" in his life before he could focus on Grégorie Trudeau.
When it was suggested that he had to become single before the relationship started, he said, "You could put it that way."