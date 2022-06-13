Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Justin Trudeau Says He's Tested Positive For COVID-19 Again & Will Be 'Isolating'

The PM tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, too.

Justin Trudeau has revealed that he's tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this year, confirming the result via social media.

In a tweet on Monday, June 13, the prime minister told his 6 million followers that he'll be "following public health guidelines and isolating."

He said that he feels "okay," before adding, "but that’s because I got my shots."

The message concluded, "So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves."

It's not the first time this year that Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

Back in January, the PM confirmed that he had the illness after he was exposed to it through one of his kids.

He's triple vaccinated against COVID-19 and continues to urge Canadians to get their booster doses.

It comes just days after he returned from the United States, where he attended the Summit of the Americas in California.

Leaders from North, South, and Central America were present at the triennial event, as well as representatives from the Caribbean.

No additional information has been released, including whether anybody else who attended the event has become unwell.

According to Global News, recurring infection from COVID-19 has become more common recently thanks to the Omicron variant and the sub-variant BA.2.

These variants are immune-evasive, which means they are able to avoid some of the immune response in vaccinated individuals.

The vaccines remain highly successful in preventing severe outcomes though, such as death and hospitalizations.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

