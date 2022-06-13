Trudeau Joined World Leaders At The Summit Of The Americas & The Pics Are So Weird (PHOTOS)
Strike a pose? 🫣
Whenever world leaders — including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — get together, they simply can't resist taking a whole bunch of weird and awkward photos.
Last week, during the Summit of the Americas, things were no different.
Los Angeles hosted the triennial event from June 6 to 10. This year, it focused on "building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future."
Joining the likes of U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were representatives from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean.
Naturally, the world leaders couldn't resist posing for plenty of photos during the meetings, discussions and events, and many of the pictures are just as weird as you'd expect.
From painfully cheesy grins and too-close-for-comfort beers to pretending to be the Avengers, here's a look at just a few of the photos from the 2022 Summit of the Americas.
Cheers & beers
\u201cCheers \u2013 to strengthening the relationship between our two countries, to working together for Canadians and Chileans, and to delivering results as progressive partners. Gracias mi amigo. \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf1\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1654569398
After arriving at the summit in the U.S., it didn't take long for the Canuck PM to grab a boozy beverage with Gabriel Boric Font, the president of Chile.
Sharing this photo of the two of them, Trudeau spoke of "strengthening the relationship between our two countries" and "delivering results as progressive partners."
While his message included the word "cheers," the picture of the conversation looks awkward, to say the least.
The duo appear to be leaning across the table to be closer to one another, while also locking eyes and not talking.
From the photo, it looks like a pretty intense pub experience.
The Avengers 2.0
\u201cLearn about the mandates of the #IXSummit of the Americas adopted by the Leaders of the Americas:\n\nHealth and Resilience: https://t.co/rnbYOM8sA1\nDigital Transformation: https://t.co/5qHaoinFsb\n\n#Thread\u201d— Summit Americas OAS (@Summit Americas OAS) 1655007166
This type of photo seems to happen every time world leaders get together, and it never gets less weird.
Over the years, the Canadian prime minister has been involved in plenty of these ridiculously awkward shots, and it seems like they're not getting much better as time goes on.
As always, it looks like a scene from something like The Avengers, America's Next Top Model or even The Bachelor. Eek.
Funny business
In the first image in this series posted to Trudeau's Instagram account, the Canadian PM is looking at Biden the same way you look at your friend when they've just taken a shot of tequila. You're proud — they retch.
It's also impossible to imagine what could possibly be so hilarious in the second image, which shows multiple officials and world leaders laughing while holding documentation.
Asking for directions
Sharing details about Canada's new "Climate Action and Nature Protection" partnership with California, Trudeau shared this picture of himself beside California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The aim of the work is to protect the environment by reducing plastic pollution, but the aim of this photo remains unclear.
From the outside, it looks a little like Trudeau has asked Newsom for directions and received a very detailed response.
Bar fight
In the past, both Biden and Trudeau have spoken of their friendship and the strong relationship between the two countries they lead.
However, in this picture, the duo looks like they're about to have a bar brawl.
There's something about the way they've locked eyes and are almost squaring up to one another while their partners watch on, ready to pull them apart. Even Biden's grip on Trudeau's arm looks a little menacing.
It's very unlikely that this resulted in a bar fight, but it's interesting to consider who might win all the same.
Mixtape incoming
\u201cToday, I visited @NORADCommand Headquarters in Colorado Springs with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and @SecDef Austin. We had a series of briefings on continental defence and discussed the continued importance of this unique binational command.\u201d— Anita Anand (@Anita Anand) 1654655486
These photos — shared by Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand — show representatives from Canada alongside U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visiting the North American Aerospace Defense Command headquarters.
While that sounds like pretty serious business, the photos make it look like the group is about to drop 2022's hottest mixtape.
In the first image, the low angle and Trudeau's confident strut make it all the more authentic as an album cover.
Silent meetings
\u201cWhile here for the @SummitAmericas, I met with Google and Alphabet\u2019s CEO \u2013 @SundarPichai. We spoke about Google\u2019s presence in Canada and our capacity for innovation, as well as the increasing importance of protecting democracy through vibrant and diverse online media.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1654831122
What's perhaps the most peculiar about this photo of several officials with Google and Alphabet representatives is that nobody seems to be speaking, yet they're all looking at one another.
Rather than pose for a pic, it seems the group has gone for a more "candid" shot, although they seem to have forgotten to actually, you know, be candid. Oops!
Face touching
\u201cA long fourth day of the #SIRG comes to an end. Work continues on the drafts of political commitments ahead of the #IXSummit of the Americas.\u201d— Summit Americas OAS (@Summit Americas OAS) 1654240307
Sitting through days and days' worth of meetings and speeches must be pretty boring, and it looks like these people just couldn't hide it any longer.
While COVID-19 has taught most people to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth wherever possible, it appears some people had just had enough after four days at the summit.
Extreme cheese
Shared by President Biden on Instagram, these two images are in stark contrast to one another.
In the first, the American leader can be seen extreme-smiling beside Trudeau, who has also brought out his cheesiest grin for the photo-op.
The second photograph, however, shows Biden alongside President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and the pair appears to be having a stare-off.
It looks extremely hostile, not just because they are sitting so far away from one another that they couldn't possibly have a normal conversation without yelling, but also because they are giving each other such death stares.
Perhaps Biden is making a point by sharing the images side-by-side in this way. Or perhaps he's just become very accustomed to ridiculous world leader photos.