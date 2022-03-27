Editions

Trudeau Went To Europe With Leaders From Around The World & The Photos Are As Weird As Ever

World leaders stood together.

JustinTrudeau | Instagram

This week — between March 23 and March 25 — Justin Trudeau travelled to Brussels, Belgium, to meet up with European Union, NATO and G7 leaders to discuss their ongoing response to Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

While the world leaders were there to talk about serious topics, they also took a few moments to pose and take some photos together. And, the results are just as hilarious and ridiculous as you'd expect.

For example, this photo of multiple country leaders stood like the The Avengers together. Similar pictures in the past have also been described as like a scene from America's Next Top Model or even The Bachelor.

The hands-beside-their-sides poses look hilariously awkward and their mix of smiles and serious facial expressions make the photo look a bit like an uncomfortable school photo.

Those involved in G7 took another photo too, as shared on Twitter by President of the European Council Charles Michel, which appears equally ... rigid.

It's not the first time a group of leaders have been totally roasted online for taking a "family picture" like this before, either.

There are so many examples of ridiculously weird images, including this one of the G7 leaders from 2021 that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Or, this one from a G20 summit in Rome that looks more like a Where's Waldo pic than a photograph of some of the most powerful people in the world.

During his trip, the Canadian PM also took a very intensely close up selfie with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.

He also posed with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, where they can be seen tightly holding hands and lovingly gazing into one another's eyes. Cute!

He took a quick snap with Roberta Metsola too, who is the President of the European Parliament. While Metsola is smiling away, Trudeau looks a little strange as he squeezes his thumb with his hand and looks a tad uncomfortable as he grins.

While he's smiling in many of the photos, Justin Trudeau's time in Europe wasn't completely smooth sailing.

On Wednesday, March 23, the Canadian PM addressed the European Parliament to condemn Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, multiple European MPs turned on Trudeau himself.

One German MP described him as a "disgrace" with a "perverted" understanding of democracy, while a member of the European Parliament for Croatia slammed the PM for his response to Canadians involved in the freedom convoy protests earlier this year. Eek.

