Trudeau Went To Europe With Leaders From Around The World & The Photos Are As Weird As Ever
Why do they pose like this? 😅
This week — between March 23 and March 25 — Justin Trudeau travelled to Brussels, Belgium, to meet up with European Union, NATO and G7 leaders to discuss their ongoing response to Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.
While the world leaders were there to talk about serious topics, they also took a few moments to pose and take some photos together. And, the results are just as hilarious and ridiculous as you'd expect.
For example, this photo of multiple country leaders stood like the The Avengers together. Similar pictures in the past have also been described as like a scene from America's Next Top Model or even The Bachelor.
In my meeting with @NATO leaders this morning, we spoke about ongoing assurance and deterrence efforts in Eastern Europe, the work we\u2019re doing to defend democracy, and our unwavering support for Ukraine. Our unity has never been more important.pic.twitter.com/kBnzD5tcJr— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1648145174
The hands-beside-their-sides poses look hilariously awkward and their mix of smiles and serious facial expressions make the photo look a bit like an uncomfortable school photo.
Those involved in G7 took another photo too, as shared on Twitter by President of the European Council Charles Michel, which appears equally ... rigid.
At @G7 we decided to further strengthen our cooperation in light of Russia\u2019s unprovoked and illegal aggression and President Putin\u2019s war against independent and sovereign #Ukraine.\n\nWe are united in our resolve to restore peace and stability and uphold international law.— Charles Michel (@Charles Michel) 1648138162
It's not the first time a group of leaders have been totally roasted online for taking a "family picture" like this before, either.
There are so many examples of ridiculously weird images, including this one of the G7 leaders from 2021 that went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Or, this one from a G20 summit in Rome that looks more like a Where's Waldo pic than a photograph of some of the most powerful people in the world.
During his trip, the Canadian PM also took a very intensely close up selfie with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.
He also posed with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, where they can be seen tightly holding hands and lovingly gazing into one another's eyes. Cute!
Earlier, Prime Minister @Kishida230 and I spoke about Russia\u2019s ongoing attacks against Ukraine. We applauded the resilience and courage of Ukrainians, and spoke about how our countries \u2013 together with our allies and partners around the world \u2013 can further support them.pic.twitter.com/TpotyZekd6— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1648162139
He took a quick snap with Roberta Metsola too, who is the President of the European Parliament. While Metsola is smiling away, Trudeau looks a little strange as he squeezes his thumb with his hand and looks a tad uncomfortable as he grins.
While he's smiling in many of the photos, Justin Trudeau's time in Europe wasn't completely smooth sailing.
On Wednesday, March 23, the Canadian PM addressed the European Parliament to condemn Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, multiple European MPs turned on Trudeau himself.
One German MP described him as a "disgrace" with a "perverted" understanding of democracy, while a member of the European Parliament for Croatia slammed the PM for his response to Canadians involved in the freedom convoy protests earlier this year. Eek.