Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Was In Embarrassing Mom Mode To Wish Her Teenage Son Happy Birthday
She said her 14 year old is coming into his "big man's voice" with a few off-key notes!
Going into full-on mom mode for a special occasion, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau hilariously wished her oldest son happy birthday by talking about his changing voice.
In an Instagram post on October 18, Grégoire Trudeau shared a photo of her and her son Xavier for his 14th birthday and added an embarrassing but sweet message to the caption.
"My big buddy Xav. 14 years old today and coming into your big man's voice... (with some funny off notes!)," Grégoire Trudeau said in the post.
She also mentioned that he has a "strong mind and tender heart," which she loves and adores.
"So proud to be your mama!" Grégoire Trudeau added.
She wasn't the only one who took to social media to celebrate the birthday; Justin Trudeau posted on Instagram about Xavier as well and shared a throwback photo of when his son was a kid and one from 2021.
Trudeau said in the post that he wished his dad, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was there to celebrate with them. Xavier and the PM's father share the same birthday!