sophie grégoire trudeau

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Was In Embarrassing Mom Mode To Wish Her Teenage Son Happy Birthday

She said her 14 year old is coming into his "big man's voice" with a few off-key notes!

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Was In Embarrassing Mom Mode To Wish Her Teenage Son Happy Birthday
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Going into full-on mom mode for a special occasion, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau hilariously wished her oldest son happy birthday by talking about his changing voice.

In an Instagram post on October 18, Grégoire Trudeau shared a photo of her and her son Xavier for his 14th birthday and added an embarrassing but sweet message to the caption.

"My big buddy Xav. 14 years old today and coming into your big man's voice... (with some funny off notes!)," Grégoire Trudeau said in the post.

She also mentioned that he has a "strong mind and tender heart," which she loves and adores.

"So proud to be your mama!" Grégoire Trudeau added.

She wasn't the only one who took to social media to celebrate the birthday; Justin Trudeau posted on Instagram about Xavier as well and shared a throwback photo of when his son was a kid and one from 2021.

Trudeau said in the post that he wished his dad, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was there to celebrate with them. Xavier and the PM's father share the same birthday!

The CRB Is Set To End This Month But The Feds Are Reportedly 'Discussing' Extensions

The deputy PM says officials are discussing what will happen to Canada's COVID-19 benefits.👇

Helena Hanson | Narcity, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

With just days to go until the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) is set to end, federal officials have said they're considering what will happen next.

Speaking Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the prime minister and other federal officials are working alongside industry representatives and economists to determine a path forward.

Canada Is Making Vaccination Mandatory For Federal Employees Even If They Work From Home

Exemptions can happen but they will be "exceedingly narrow," according to Justin Trudeau.

CDC | Unsplash, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The Government of Canada's mandatory vaccination policy has come into effect for federal employees and it even applies to those who work from home.

On October 6, it was revealed that all employees in the core public administration — including those who work in federal government departments, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency — must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

Justin Trudeau's Liberals Just Won Another Seat In Parliament By A Tiny Snippet Of Votes

A total of 12 votes decided the winner!

@brendashanahan | Instagram

The Canadian federal election was officially called as a minority victory for Justin Trudeau over two weeks ago, but one of the country's ridings has only just been formally decided.

The riding of Chateauguay-Lacolle near Montreal was finally called on Thursday, October 7, for the Liberals in a nail-biting finish that saw the winner decided by just 12 votes.

Proof Of Vaccination For Travel Could Be Added To Your Flight Boarding Pass, Trudeau Says

The PM revealed that his government is working with major carriers in Canada to make the process simpler.

Jaimie Harmsen | Unsplash, @yvrairport | Instagram

Your future flight boarding pass might include gate information, the departure time and even proof of vaccination for travel, according to the prime minister.

While announcing that passengers on planes and trains will need to be fully vaccinated to travel soon, Justin Trudeau revealed how this could work for air travel both in Canada and internationally.

