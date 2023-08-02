Justin Trudeau Has Separated From Sophie & Here's How He's Following In His Dad's Footsteps
Pierre Trudeau also announced he and his wife were separating while he was Canada's PM.
Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau shared some shocking personal news on Wednesday, August 2 after he released a statement saying he and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau were separating after 18 years of marriage.
Looking back at Trudeau's family history, what is even more surprising is that it looks like the Canadian PM is following in his father's footsteps yet again.
Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, served two terms as Canada's prime minister from 1968 to 1979 and from 1980 to 1984.
When he started out in office, Pierre was a 48-year-old bachelor until he secretly married 22-year-old Margaret Sinclair in 1971, according to the website canadahistory.ca.
However, their happy marriage did not last long and the couple separated while Pierre was still Canada's top politician.
According to the National Post, Justin Trudeau is the first prime minister to go through a marriage separation while in office since 1977, which is when his parents announced they were also separating.
What happened between Pierre and Margaret Trudeau?
Pierre and Margaret Trudeau were married for 13 years and had three children together, including Canada's current prime minister, Justin Trudeau. Their son Michel Trudeau died in an avalanche in 1998.
The couple's marriage was followed closely by the media and scrutinized over the years.
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Margaret was criticized for "violating protocol" and for her "erratic behaviour" while she was Canada's first lady.
The website also notes that Margaret reflected on her marriage during an interview in 1974 in which she said she had to undergo psychiatric treatment due to the pressures of being a prime minister's wife.
"I prepared myself for marriage to Pierre,” she said at the time.
"But I didn’t prepare myself for marriage to the prime minister."
The couple also struggled with infidelity rumours.
The National Post reports that things were especially tough in 1977 before their sixth wedding anniversary when Margaret attended a Rolling Stones concert and stayed with the band in a Toronto hotel.
Margaret denied any rumours that she was unfaithful during her marriage.
The couple announced they were separating on May 28, 1977, six years after they were married and while Pierre was still in office as Canada's prime minister, as per a report by the Washington Post.
"Pierre and Margaret Trudeau announce that because of Margaret's wishes they shall begin living separate and apart," the statement about their split read.
"Margaret relinquishes all privileges as the wife of the prime minister and wishes to leave the marriage and pursue an independent career."
Their divorce became final in 1984, one month after Pierre announced he was retiring from politics, as per the Canadian Encyclopedia.
While Pierre never re-married, Margaret did get married for a second time to Ottawa real estate developer Fried Kemper who she had two children with. The couple divorced in 1999, as per Maclean's.
According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, Margaret and Pierre were able to "mend" their relationship and were "close friends" by the late 1990s. She was reportedly at his bedside when he died in 2000.
What will happen next for Justin and Sophie?
It's currently unclear what will happen next for Justin and Sophie Trudeau.
On August 2, the couple announced their decision to separate after 18 years of marriage with an Instagram post.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," the prime minister's statement reads.
"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the couple has signed a legal separation agreement.
"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," the PMO said.
Back in 2022, Sophie had written about going through "heavy storms" they've had to ensure during their long relationship.
The couple shares three children together, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.