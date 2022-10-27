Justin Trudeau Shared What A Day In His Life As Canada's Prime Minister Is Like (VIDEO)
He used a Harry Styles song in the video. 👀
Justin Trudeau has given a behind-the-scenes look at what a day in the life of Canada's prime minister is like.
He posted a video on Instagram about what he did during the workday on October 26, 2022, which included having meetings in his office, sitting during question period in the House of Commons and attending a reception with other government officials.
Since no video like this would be complete without a catchy song, he used "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" by Harry Styles.
"A day on the Hill," Trudeau said in the caption of the post. "Whether I'm meeting with MPs, speaking with stakeholders, or sitting down with global partners, I'm focused on you. We're going to keep working to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for all Canadians."
The video shows him walking into Parliament Hill's West Block, talking to the media, speaking in the House of Commons and signing documents in his office.
During his day, Trudeau met with 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations and survivors of the government's "campaign of oppression" from the 1950s to 1990s against public servants who were part of these communities.
The prime minister also met Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and attended a reception honouring Faki's visit where he could be seen chatting with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and giving a speech.
Just a week before Trudeau gave an inside look at what his day is like as the prime minister, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared what goes on at their home!
The photos show their kitchen with family photos taped up on the walls, the family sitting around the table for someone's birthday with Trudeau and Hadrien wearing matching suits, and a dry-erase board that they use to track what chores the kids have to do.