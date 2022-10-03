Justin Trudeau Went Bungee Jumping Off A 200-Foot Platform & He Looked Scared (VIDEO)
It was apparently a "beautiful swan dive!"
It seems like Justin Trudeau has a bit of a daredevil in him!
On Sunday, October 2, the Canadian Prime Minister and his eldest kids Xavier and Ella-Grace took part in a bungee jump for Xavier's birthday.
According to the Great Canadian Bungee, which is located in Chelsea, Quebec, it was only the two youngsters who were supposed to take part in the jump, but Trudeau later decided he wanted in on the action as well.
In a phone call with Narcity Canada, site manager Richard van Bruygom said that all three did a "fantastic job" with Ella-Grace going first followed by Xavier, who requested a "water dip," as did his father.
"The kids were anxious like everybody else because you see the tower from where you're standing but once they got up there both... had really had fantastic jumps," said van Bruygom.
In the video posted to social media, someone encouragingly told the PM, "You got this, you're in a good position."
They then counted down from five before Trudeau tipped forward off of the platform, letting out a shout.
The video showed the PM freefalling before getting dunked in the water below, which van Bruygom noted "is not warm at the moment."
"I will say everybody did a fantastic job," said van Bruygom, adding that Trudeau did a "beautiful swan dive."
"There was no hesitation on the part of the children that jumped. They were all eager and maybe that put a little bit of pressure on the Prime Minister, you know, having to jump, but I don't think so. He just jumped and that was it."
The adventurous location is located about 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa, according to the company's site, and they boast that it's "one of the world's most spectacular and unique" spots to jump.
Hope it was a good birthday, Xavier!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.