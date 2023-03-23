Gwyneth Paltrow Is On Trial For A Brutal Ski Crash & Her Lawyer Is Mad About Cameras
“There’s a camera pointed directly at her.”
Actress and Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow is not pleased with all the close-ups she's getting in a Utah courtroom this week, where she's facing a lawsuit over a skiing collision that left another person badly injured.
Paltrow, 50, is being sued for $300,000 after an incident on the slopes of Deer Valley resort in 2016, when she collided with retired doctor Terry Sanderson, 76.
Sanderson says Paltrow's "reckless" actions led to the "hit-and-run" collision, which left him with broken ribs and brain damage that has dramatically altered his daily life, per court documents.
"He was living a full life, travelling the world -- doing everything possible to enjoy his life and guard his health," Sanderson's lawyer, Lawrence Buhler, said in court, per the BBC. "But after the crash, he's no longer charming."
Buhler has also said that Paltrow caused the crash because she was "distracted."
Paltrow's lawyer, Stephen Owens, has rejected the claims as "utter BS," and her side is countersuing for $1 plus legal expenses.
News cameras have been allowed into the courtroom for the case, just as they have been in other high-profile trials such as the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard battle last year.
However, Owens had something to say about that extra attention on Wednesday, when he complained that a "new camera" had been set up to watch Paltrow throughout in court.
“There’s a camera pointed directly at her," Owens said in court, in comments captured by the camera in question. He went to complain about the media attention that Paltrow is getting in general, with "cameras in her face" outside the courtroom.
"This has been a problem," Owens said in court. "For instance, reporters being in front of my client's car going out yesterday."
The judge said he recognized it as a "problem" and promised to get the camera's angle changed, and to alert Paltrow's team whenever a new camera is added to the courtroom.
What happened with the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident?
Gwyneth Paltrow collided with retired doctor Terry Sanderson on a beginner's ski hill at Deer Valley resort in Utah on February 26, 2016, according to court documents filed by his lawyers.
Sanderson alleges that Paltrow "skied out of control" and hit him in the back, "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."
Sanderson's lawsuit also claims that Paltrow "got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."
It also claims that an instructor who did not see the collision showed up and "falsely" accused Sanderson of causing it.
Paltrow's countersuit claims that Sanderson ran into her and that he's trying to prey on her fame to get "millions" out of her. She also claims that Sanderson "stood up" after the crash and apologized for not seeing her.
Sanderson initially asked for more than $3 million in documents filed in 2019, CNN reports, though he later reduced that number to $300,000.
Paltrow is seeking $1 plus legal fees in her countersuit.
The trial is expected to last one week. The Associated Press reports that Paltrow will testify on Friday.