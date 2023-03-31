Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered Something To The Doc After She Won & TikTokers' Guesses Are Hilarious
Someone guessed that she said, "ski you later." ⛷
Gwyneth Paltrow's trial victory on Thursday against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson has been making headlines, but it's what she whispered to Sanderson before leaving the courtroom that has captured the world's attention.
The brief interaction between Paltrow and Sanderson was caught on video and has since gone viral with many speculating on what the actor could have possibly said to the man who sued her.
In the YouTube video posted by the Law & Crime Network, the trial wraps up after the verdict is read and Paltrow is shown leaving the courtroom.
Her lawyer did say in the courtroom that Paltrow would not be making a statement for the court but her whispering in the plaintiff’s ear was a big enough statement in itself.
Many people who watched the livestream were left guessing what the actor and Goop mogul could've said to Sanderson.
TikTokers were quick to offer their humorous guesses, with some suggesting Paltrow whispered hilarious ski-related puns, while others have implied she whispered something about her Goop brand.
One commenter under a TikTok video posted by @nomoredanny joked that Paltrow whispered "ski you later," to Sanderson, while another suggested that she said, "keep the dollar."
For reference, Paltrow was awarded $1 in the case.
Another TikToker, Joshua Pingley, posted the interaction on the social media platform, and a bunch of people also jumped into the comment section to play the guessing game over what Paltrow whispered to Sanderson.
Someone under Pingley’s video wrote, "I think she said, 'I’ll take Venmo, thanks.'"
After winning her ski trial, Gwenyth Paltrow walked up to the plaintiff (who was suing her for over $300K) with her $1 victory and said “I wish you well”.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
According to the New York Post, what Paltrow actually whispered to Sanderson was "I wish you well," to which he allegedly responded with, "thank you, dear."
Ultimately, the jury found that Sanderson was to blame for the 2016 ski slope collision, and awarded Paltrow $1 in damages.
Paltrow's attorney released a statement outside the courtroom, praising his client for standing up for what's right.
“We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s consideration,” said her lawyer.
Paltrow also followed up with a statement after the verdict on her Instagram page.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”
While the trial may be over, the internet's fascination with the whispered comment continues to entertain audiences.
Although we know what Paltrow whispered to Sanderson, TikTokers are still having a blast making wild guesses.
