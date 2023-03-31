Gwyneth Paltrow Has Won Her Ski Crash Lawsuit & She'll Get $1 In Damages
The actor whispered a few words to the man suing her before she left the courtroom.
A jury has sided with actor Gwyneth Paltrow and decided she was not at fault for a 2016 ski crash at a resort in Utah.
On Thursday, the jury unanimously found the actor not liable in the civil trial in which retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, alleged that Paltrow crashed into him on a ski slope.
The jury awarded the Goop mogul the $1 she had been seeking in a countersuit and said 100% of the fault was with Sanderson.
The 50-year-old actors did not show much emotion as she listened to the verdict being read in court. Once the judge said the trial was over, Paltrow smiled at her lawyer Stephen Owens.
On her way out of the courtroom, she stopped and whispered a few words to Sanderson.
According to the BBC, Paltrow told Sanderson, "I wish you well" and he thanked her in response.
BREAKING: Gwyneth Paltrow Jury Awards Famed Actress $1 in Ski Crash Trialwww.youtube.com
The outlet adds that following the verdict, Owens spoke to the media outside, where he said his client "has a history of advocating for what she believes in."
"This situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right," he added.
In a statement posted on her Instagram story on Thursday, Paltrow said, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity."
"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."
Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram story on March 30, 2023.@gwynethpaltrow | Instagram
Sanderson called the verdict "very disappointing" when speaking to reporters and continued to say he was the one hit on the slope, as per the BBC report.
Sanderson, 76, was suing Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that she "recklessly" crashed into him at a ski resort in Utah in 2016, leaving him badly injured, and then fleeing the scene.
The actor denied the allegations and countersued Sanderson for $1 plus legal fees. She argued that it was Sanderson who ran into her and that he was trying to capitalize on her fame by cashing in with the lawsuit.
Dozens of witnesses spoke at the two-week live-streamed trial, which was one of the most-watched celebrity trials since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sued each other last year.
Throughout the trial, Paltrow's team made everyone watch an animation showing her version of the case, and there was even a physics lesson complete with math equations on a whiteboard.
The trial even presented some funny moments when lawyers asked the actor about her fashion, height and her relationship with singer Taylor Swift.