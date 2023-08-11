Gwyneth Paltrow Shared What's In Her Fridge & She's Missing A Bunch Of Must-Have Items
"Girl dinner" meets "boyfriend breakfast."
You can learn a lot about a person from the contents of their fridge, even when it comes to an image-conscious, brand-focused celebrity like Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.
The Iron Man actress recently gave Goop’s Instagram audience a fridge tour at her home, and the brief video might give you some organization inspo for your own refrigerator.
"I've been doing these (Ask Me Anythings) monthly. I've gotten a lot of questions about what's in my fridge. I guess this is a trend that's going around," she explains in the video. Paltrow then cracks her fridge open to reveal a super neat and orderly setup with plenty of beverages and beauty products, along with a handful of veggies and actual leftovers.
"I'm not going to lie, I cleaned it up before I invited you in here," she says in the video. "But this is really the kind of stuff that I have in my fridge."
She then goes on to list off the "spectrum of milks" that she keeps in the fridge, including heavy cream, half-and-half and almond milk, before moving on to point out the neatly-staged cosmetics she's got set up in the doors.
"This is my favourite iced tea brand," she says, while pointing out the Equitea on her top shelf. She also shouts out her son's coconut water, the coconut yogurt that she "loves" and her own tinctures of who-knows-what.
Some Instagram commenters have suggested that it's her second fridge because there are a few obvious items that she doesn't seem to have in stock.
"No veggies and fruit?" asked one user.
"Only Gwyneth will show you what's in her fridge then stock up her facial products to advertise," wrote someone who called out all the Goop products. "C'mon who puts creams in the fridge."
The fridge is fairly light on basic edible foods, with most of the space taken up by fancy waters, various milks and "girl dinner" snacks like yogurt and olives.
Paltrow doesn't list off absolutely everything you can see in the fridge, but thankfully, others have pored over the footage to come up with a pretty thorough inventory.
Here's almost everything you can see in Gwyneth Paltrow's fridge tour, with a little "I spy" help from Delish, Good Morning America and the brands that showed up in her Instagram comments.
What does Gwyneth Paltrow eat?
Gwyneth Paltrow's fridge tour offers an idea of what she and her husband Chris Martin eat in a regular day. In terms of leftovers, for instance, she showed off containers of butter chicken, veggie burgers and some leftover zucchini fritters, which she referred to as "boyfriend breakfast."
Here are a bunch of the food products she revealed during her fridge tour:
- Greek yogurt
- Stonyfield yogurt
- Cocojune cultured coconut yogurt
- Fresh berries
- Olives in a jar
- Marinated goat cheese
- Medjool dates (pitted)
- Rao's Specialty Foods basil pesto
- Brown eggs
- Organic Valley salted butter
- Miyoko's cultured vegan butter
- Athletic Greens supplements
- Butter chicken
- Zucchini fritters
- Veggie burgers
- Bonne Maman fruit preserves
- Bread & Butter pickles
What does Gwyneth Paltrow drink?
Gwyneth Paltrow's fridge is packed with all sorts of drinks including iced tea, coconut water and sparkling water, along with a few alcoholic drinks and a wide range of milks, as she mentions in the video.
Here are the liquids you can see in her fridge.
- Olipop probiotic soda
- La Croix sparkling water
- Avaline wine
- Harmless Harvest coconut water
- Equitea iced tea
- Fever Tree mixers
- San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water
- Lemon juice
- Horizon milk
- Horizon heavy cream
- Rise Organic Oat Milk
- Milkadamia unsweetened Macadamia milk
- Saporo beer
- Asahi beer
What condiments are in Gwyneth Paltrow's fridge?
Gwyneth Paltrow's fridge tour shows that she keeps many of her cosmetics and various Goop products in her refrigerator, although there are no infamous jade eggs in there.
The video also shows she has a bunch of spicy condiments, including Sriracha sauce, Frank's Red Hot sauce and some Tabasco sauce.
Here's what else people have spotted in her fridge:
- Low sodium soy sauce
- Cholula hot sauce
- Tabasco hot sauce
- Frank's Red Hot sauce
- Sriracha hot sauce
- Ketchup
- Mustard (yellow and Dijon)
- Vegetarian mayonaise
- Huy Fong chili garlic sauce
Hopefully she didn't lose a half-day of skiing while getting her fridge organized!